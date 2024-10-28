Michel Aebischer has to take a longer break Keystone

Michel Aebischer will have to take several weeks off. The midfielder will not be available for FC Bologna after groin surgery.

Michel Aebischer will be out for several weeks. How long exactly will be communicated in the next few days.

The Bologna player has to undergo groin surgery. Show more

According to the Serie A club's officials, the operation took place on Monday morning. The length of Aebischer's absence will be announced in the coming days. The Freiburg player has been struggling with adductor problems for several weeks.

