  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Kick-off to the premier class Milan host Liverpool - Rieder and Stuttgart challenge Real Madrid

SDA

17.9.2024 - 04:01

The league phase of the Champions League starts on Tuesday. A new chapter of the "premier class" begins - with more lucrative matches and only one ranking list. blue Sport shows you all the matches live.

SDA

17.09.2024, 04:01

17.09.2024, 07:14

No time? blue News summarizes for you

Show more

In addition to YB, Juventus Turin will also kick off the Champions League early at 18:45 against Eindhoven. It is a return to the most important club competition for the Italians. They did not qualify a year ago.

The most interesting games on Tuesday are AC Milan - Liverpool and Real Madrid - VfB Stuttgart. Liverpool won an epic final against Milan in 2005. Back then, Liverpool overturned a 3-0 deficit and won on penalties. It was the highest-scoring Champions League (or Champions Cup) final since Benfica Lisbon beat Real Madrid 5-3 in 1962.

The Champions League begins with a classic! Liverpool won the Champions League against Milan 19 years ago after trailing 3-0 on penalties. They will face each other in San Siro on Tuesday.
The Champions League begins with a classic! Liverpool won the Champions League against Milan 19 years ago after trailing 3-0 on penalties. They will face each other in San Siro on Tuesday.
Picture: Keystone

Two years later, in 2007, AC Milan took revenge on Liverpool. And Paulo Fonseca, Milan's coach, says what many of the big clubs are thinking: "I like the new format. We play Liverpool, Real Madrid and Leverkusen in the league phase. There was nothing like this before."

Stuttgart challenges Real

Real Madrid have won the Champions League six times in the last eleven years. In the spring, the Whites eliminated Bayern Munich in the semi-finals and defeated Borussia Dortmund in the final. The fact that they are now starting the new campaign against another Bundesliga club, VfB Stuttgart, is so fitting. Stuttgart's chances of success at the Bernabeu are unlikely to be huge, especially as Real have won all of their last 13 Champions League games. But: "Playing away against Real Madrid was at the top of our players' wish list," says Stuttgart coach Sebastian Hoeness.

More on the start of the Champions League

SDA

More about the Champions League

A challenge to Aston Villa. YB coach Patrick Rahmen:

A challenge to Aston VillaYB coach Patrick Rahmen: "We are counting on something"

This is YB's opponent at the start of the CL season. Aston Villa - a rich newcomer with a great past

This is YB's opponent at the start of the CL seasonAston Villa - a rich newcomer with a great past

Financial violations in 115 cases?. Hearing on allegations against Manchester City has begun

Financial violations in 115 cases?Hearing on allegations against Manchester City has begun

Kick-off on Tuesday. How the new Champions League mode works

Kick-off on TuesdayHow the new Champions League mode works

"Chicken skin every time"Frei and Mehmedi on the magic of the Champions League