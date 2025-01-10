Breel Embolo has been scoring regularly for Monaco recently. Picture: Keystone

Breel Embolo returns from the Christmas break with a goal. AS Monaco play out a 2:2 draw in Nantes.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Swiss international striker brought his team back into the game after they had conceded a goal five minutes earlier to make it 2-0. It was Embolo's fourth league goal of the season and his third in the last four games.

However, it was not enough for the Monegasques, with Philipp Köhn in goal and Denis Zakaria wearing the captain's armband, to secure the away win they had hoped for. The team coached by Adi Hütter is nine points behind leaders PSG, who host Saint-Etienne on Sunday.