Star coach José Mourinho sneaks into the stadium via a parking garage for his debut as Fener coach against Lugano and leaves the Bernese Oberland as a happy winner after the 4:3, but still loud and grumbling.

Michael Wegmann

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lugano start their European Cup campaign with a festival of goals and a home defeat. In Thun, the Ticino side lost 3:4 to Fenerbahce Istanbul in the 2nd round of the Champions League qualifiers.

The 38-year-old Edin Dzeko was the match-winner for the Turks, who had the overwhelming majority of the 6,000 spectators in the Thun stadium on their side. The Bosnian scored Fenerbahce's first three goals.

José Mourinho's debut at Fenerbahce Istanbul was a success, but the Portuguese still grumbled after the game. Show more

In June, José Mourinho signed a contract with Fenerbahce Istanbul until 2026, "let's start our journey together", he said during his introduction. It is clear where the journey is headed: Fener want to attack their big city rivals Galatasaray and reach the group stage of the Champions League for the first time since 2008.

The new successful era under the starting coach is set to begin on Tuesday evening against Lugano in the Stockhorn Arena in Thun. New territory for the former Chelsea, Real and Inter coach.

Croci-Torti: "He's a legend, even for me"

He doesn't know Thun, but he does know Lugano. He regrets that Lugano has to play in exile because the Cornaredo does not (yet) meet Uefa standards. "For me, it would have been a return to Lugano," he says at the press conference before the Champions League qualifier. It is the only moment on Monday evening when the 61-year-old charismatic Portuguese says more than just the bare minimum.

"Lugano means a lot to me, because in my two years at Inter, my two children studied there. Back then, my working day almost always ended in Lugano because I was allowed to pick my children up from school." He also has words of praise for today's opponents. "During my time at Inter, Lugano weren't even in the first division. Now they're playing for a place in the Champions League. That's fantastic."

Mourinho won the Champions League with Inter Milan in 2010. A triumph that the Interisti will never forget. Not even Lugano coach Mattia-Croci-Torti. The ardent Inter supporter, who still has a season ticket, was still playing for Chiasso at the time of the great triumph. "Before he came, Inter hadn't won anything for a long time. Then he put Samuel Eto'o on the wing against Bayern Munich in the final and won 2:0. That was his big victory. Since then, Mourinho has been a legend for all Inter fans, including me," Croci-Torti told blue Sport ahead of the clash.

Mourinino sneaks into the stadium through the parking garage

Even though almost all of Mourinho's 26 trophies were won a few years ago, the "Special One" has lost none of his aura. "He's a world star," says Hakan Yakin, "what's on his business card is impressive."

"The Special One" is the biggest star in the Turks' star ensemble. Even in the Bernese Oberland, hundreds of Fener fans are waiting outside the stadium for the team bus. There is a big crowd for the best seats, but it's no use. Mourinho, Dzeko, Tadic & Co. take a side entrance. "They walk into the stadium underground through our parking garage," say employees and laugh. They can't understand the fuss, preferring to treat themselves to an after-work beer.

And what is Mourinho doing on the artificial turf? He hugs his current opponent and former fan Croci-Torti, exchanges a few words with him and waves to the applauding fans. Normally a coach is celebrated after victories, he said the day before, "here I feel the love before the victories. I already felt it when my name was first associated with Fenerbahce."

After kick-off, "the Special One" and his team of millions were given their first cold shower. In the 4th minute, Lugano's Ayman El Wafi scores with his head. What a bitter start to Mourinho's first competitive match. A defeat in the opener against Lugano? The love of the hot-blooded Fener fans would quickly evaporate. It won't come to that.

Thanks to Mourinho's former star Edin Dzeko (38). Shortly before the break, Dzeko scored with a penalty, shortly afterwards he scored again after a wonderful pass from Tadic. And shortly after Bislimi's equalizer, Dzeko made it 3:2, with Fenerbahce eventually winning 4:3. Duty fulfilled in Mourinho's competitive debut, nothing more.

Mourinho grumbles about the artificial turf and leaves

The Portuguese is anything but happy. In the belly of the stadium, he first has to collect himself before the press conference. Still no use. Mourinho grumbles. First about the artificial turf in the Stockhorn Arena. "I can't understand why a plastic pitch is allowed in the Champions League qualifiers and why Lugano play on artificial turf at all." Then about Lugano's third goal. "The Luganesi should have played the ball back, that had nothing to do with fair play."

Duty fulfilled, off home. The second leg in Istanbul in a week's time. On natural grass, in front of thousands of fans. Mourinho's closing words: "They'll give the Luganesi a real welcome. They will love the atmosphere for sure." That can also be understood as a threat.