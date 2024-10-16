Nico Elvedi is not getting up to speed in the national team and will be suspended again in the next match Keystone

Switzerland have conceded ten goals in four Nations League games. It is currently the major shortcoming in the national team and will continue to concern coach Murat Yakin in November.

On a positive note, although Switzerland were still without a win in their fourth Nations League match, they showed the reaction they had hoped for against Denmark. Unlike three days earlier in Serbia, when the team had seemingly surrendered defencelessly to their fate, the Swiss were offensive and strong-willed in St. Gallen. Having been accused of not taking the Nations League seriously in the previous days and nonchalantly accepting relegation, the players were at pains to convince the crowd otherwise.

It was not enough to win because the Swiss back line was once again not solid. Gregor Kobel conceded goals nine and ten in his fourth game as number one. Too much for someone who has recently been voted the best goalkeeper in the Bundesliga twice in a row. Of course, he had imagined his start as regular goalkeeper to be different, said Kobel after the home game against Denmark. "I'm trying to stay positive. I want to help the team by giving them security."

Against the Danes, Kobel prevented the team from falling behind with a strong save against Rasmus Höjlund, but also showed some uncertainty with the ball at his feet. He was once again powerless to prevent the goals against. In any case, it is not the goalkeeper's fault that Switzerland already have no chance of qualifying for the quarter-finals and can only try to avoid direct relegation in November.

Defensive stability is lacking

The defense, on the other hand, has not yet been able to build on the strong performances of the European Championship in Germany. Against Denmark, Yakin therefore switched to a back four for the first time this year. This did not make the defense more stable. However, that was not the primary goal, said the 50-year-old. "We wanted to show a reaction against Denmark, especially offensively, and create more opportunities down the flanks."

Edimilson Fernandes and Ulisses Garcia have shown that they can add value with their advances and crosses. However, it goes without saying that the defensive organization suffers when two players are deployed in defence after a long absence - both made their last appearance for the national team before this move in November 2023. Yakin therefore left it open as to whether the back four will also be used in the future. It is an option, he said, also to be less predictable.

In any case, there will be another change in the defense in the next match against Serbia, in which Switzerland needs a win to avoid direct relegation. This is because Nico Elvedi, who is currently unhappy, will have to serve his second suspension in the Nations League. The 28-year-old was cautioned in both Leskovac and St. Gallen. As with his red card at the start of the competition, the problem was a lack of pace and anticipation.

The obvious solution is missing

Who will replace Elvedi? Yakin recently gave a newcomer, Gregory Wüthrich, a chance. He did not cut the best figure in the 4-1 defeat, but the opponents were also European champions Spain. The 29-year-old is currently suffering from an injury from which he still has to recover. One thing is clear: the defense is currently the biggest construction site in the national team. The retirement of Fabian Schär has left the feared gap, and a successor is not yet in sight.

Yakin was therefore asked about Denis Zakaria. After all, the coach himself had mentioned the option of using the Monaco midfielder in defense when announcing the squad. This time, he was unable to try it out because Zakaria had to cancel at short notice due to injury. "I can still imagine this option, I wouldn't put it past him," said Yakin. "But it mainly depends on whether Denis wants to do it."

Other names include Becir Omeragic, who was also in the squad but withdrew due to injury shortly before the team pulled together, as well as Eray Cömert and Cédric Zesiger. Although the latter is practically always in the squad, he hardly ever makes an appearance. Perhaps the Wolfsburg defender's time will come in the important match against Serbia. The decisive factor will be how the players perform at their clubs in the coming weeks.

