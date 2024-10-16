  1. Residential Customers
Nati grades for the draw against Denmark Embolo shows reaction ++ Amdouni excels ++ one Swiss player unsatisfactory

Jan Arnet

16.10.2024

Switzerland drew 2-2 at home to Denmark and picked up their first point in their fourth Nations League match. The Nati players in the individual critique.

16.10.2024, 06:58

16.10.2024, 07:04

Grade: 4

Goal

Gregor Kobel

Unlucky to concede a goal. First he doesn't run out and then gets caught between the legs. He makes two good saves. Courageous with the ball at his feet - sometimes almost too courageous.

Grade: 4.5

Defense

Edimilson Fernandes

In the starting XI for the first time since November 2023. Not always solid defensively, but effective up front. Put in several strong crosses into the middle. One leads to Freuler's opening goal.

Grade: 3.5

Defense

Nico Elvedi

Seemed overwhelmed at times, as against Serbia. He has to take the 1:1 on his head. Took far too long to get back into position after his foul on the halfway line. The Danes took full advantage of this. Not to be absolved of any blame for the second goal conceded either, as Elvedi simply let the crosser have his way.

Grade: 4.5

Defense

Manuel Akanji

Some inaccuracies in the build-up play at the beginning, but flawless in tackles.

Grade: 4.5

Defense

Ulisses Garcia

Moved into the starting eleven for Rodriguez. Always gets forward, makes numerous crosses into the penalty area, but rarely becomes dangerous. Could perhaps have caught Isaksen at 1-1, but relies on Elvedi, who is unable to clear. Committed performance, almost scoring the winning goal in the closing stages.

Grade: 4.5

Central midfield

Granit Xhaka

The boss in midfield. Not only distributes the ball, but also wins it. And looks for the finish. His trick shot in the 80th minute flies just over the goal. At 2:2, he no longer expects the ball to reach Eriksen and switches off too early. This is punished harshly.

Quotes on the 2:2 draw against Denmark.

Quotes on the 2:2 draw against Denmark"We have to learn to be smarter" - "I liked the reaction to the Serbia game"

Grade: 5

Central midfield

Remo Freuler

Initiates his own goal to make it 1:0 and then remains ice-cold. Venomous in tackles, plugs the holes in midfield. Replaced after 80 minutes.

Grade: 4

Right midfield

Dan Ndoye

Still the best Swiss player against Serbia, he was unremarkable for long stretches against Denmark. But doesn't do much wrong either.

Grade: 4.5

Attacking midfield

Fabian Rieder

Can be found everywhere on the pitch, looks for the ball. Has good ideas, even if not everything works out. Just missed scoring his first international goal. Calling it a day after 65 minutes.

Grade: 5

Left midfield

Zeki Amdouni

Takes responsibility for the penalty and converts confidently. Already played a decisive role in the 1:0 with a header. Always good for a moment of surprise. Also works at the back. His supposed winning goal unfortunately doesn't count. Strong performance.

Grade: 4.5

Sturm

Breel Embolo

Angry after the poor performance against Serbia. He put himself fully at the service of the team and repeatedly laid the ball off cleverly for his teammates. Strong, the way he saves the penalty before the break. He did not have a chance to score until his substitution in the 80th minute.

Substitute players

Grade: 4

From the 66th minute for Rieder

Filip Ugrinic

Simply switches off in the middle of the attack before conceding the goal to make it 2-2, allowing Hojbjerg to lay the ball off to Eriksen in the middle of the penalty area. His corner kick to make it 3:2 was strong, but the goal was taken back because the ball was supposed to have crossed the line.

Note: 

From the 80th minute for Freuler

Michel Aebischer

Too short an intervention for a rating.

Note: 

From the 80th minute for Embolo

Andi Zeqiri

Too short an outing for a rating.

Note: 

From 89th minute for Ndoye

Vincent Sierro

Too short an intervention for a rating.

Note: 

From the 90th minute for Amdouni

Christian Witzig

Makes his national team debut in St.Gallen of all places. Too short an appearance for a rating.

