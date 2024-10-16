Switzerland drew 2-2 at home to Denmark and picked up their first point in their fourth Nations League match. The Nati players in the individual critique.

Jan Arnet

Note: 4 Goal Gregor Kobel

Unlucky to concede a goal. First he doesn't run out and then gets caught between the legs. He makes two good saves. Courageous with the ball at his feet - sometimes almost too courageous.

Grade: 4.5 Defense Edimilson Fernandes

In the starting XI for the first time since November 2023. Not always solid defensively, but effective up front. Put in several strong crosses into the middle. One leads to Freuler's opening goal.

Grade: 3.5 Defense Nico Elvedi

Seemed overwhelmed at times, as against Serbia. He has to take the 1:1 on his head. Took far too long to get back into position after his foul on the halfway line. The Danes took full advantage of this. Not to be absolved of any blame for the second goal conceded either, as Elvedi simply let the crosser have his way.

Grade: 4.5 Defense Manuel Akanji

Some inaccuracies in the build-up play at the beginning, but flawless in tackles.

Grade: 4.5 Defense Ulisses Garcia

Moved into the starting eleven for Rodriguez. Always gets forward, makes numerous crosses into the penalty area, but rarely becomes dangerous. Could perhaps have caught Isaksen at 1-1, but relies on Elvedi, who is unable to clear. Committed performance, almost scoring the winning goal in the closing stages.

Note: 4.5 Central midfield Granit Xhaka

The boss in midfield. Not only distributes the ball, but also wins it. And looks for the finish. His trick shot in the 80th minute flies just over the goal. At 2:2, he no longer expects the ball to reach Eriksen and switches off too early. This is punished harshly.

Note: 5 Central midfield Remo Freuler

Initiates his own goal to make it 1:0 and then remains ice-cold. Venomous in tackles, plugs the holes in midfield. Replaced after 80 minutes.

Note: 4 Right midfield Dan Ndoye

Still the best Swiss player against Serbia, he was unremarkable for long stretches against Denmark. But doesn't do much wrong either.

Note: 4.5 Attacking midfield Fabian Rieder

Can be found everywhere on the pitch, looks for the ball. Has good ideas, even if not everything works out. Just missed scoring his first international goal. Calling it a day after 65 minutes.

Grade: 5 Left midfield Zeki Amdouni

Takes responsibility for the penalty and converts confidently. Already played a decisive role in the 1:0 with a header. Always good for a moment of surprise. Also works at the back. His supposed winning goal unfortunately doesn't count. Strong performance.

Note: 4.5 Sturm Breel Embolo

Angry after the poor performance against Serbia. He put himself fully at the service of the team and repeatedly laid the ball off cleverly for his teammates. Strong, the way he saves the penalty before the break. He did not have a chance to score until his substitution in the 80th minute.

Substitute players

Note: 4 From the 66th minute for Rieder Filip Ugrinic

Simply switches off in the middle of the attack before conceding the goal to make it 2-2, allowing Hojbjerg to lay the ball off to Eriksen in the middle of the penalty area. His corner kick to make it 3:2 was strong, but the goal was taken back because the ball was supposed to have crossed the line.

Note: – From the 80th minute for Freuler Michel Aebischer

Too short an intervention for a rating.

Note: – From the 80th minute for Embolo Andi Zeqiri

Too short an outing for a rating.

Note: – From 89th minute for Ndoye Vincent Sierro

Too short an intervention for a rating.

Note: – From the 90th minute for Amdouni Christian Witzig

Makes his national team debut in St.Gallen of all places. Too short an appearance for a rating.