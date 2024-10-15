Spain qualify early for the quarter-finals with a clear home win against Serbia. Keystone

Switzerland's group opponents Spain are the second team to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Nations League. Portugal concede their first points in Scotland, but remain unbeaten.

SDA

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you In the Nations League, Spain beat Serbia 3-0 to book their place in the quarter-finals.

Portugal drew 0-0 against Scotland and conceded points for the first time.

In League C, Kosovo beat Cyprus 3-0 for the third time in a row. Show more

European champions and defending Nations League champions Spain beat recent Swiss conquerors Serbia 3-0 in Cordoba. Aymeric Laporte converted a Pedro Porro cross in the 5th minute to give the Iberians, who were without injured youngster Lamine Yamal, an early lead. Alvaro Morata and Alex Baena scored the other goals in the second half.

For the Serbs, Strahinja Pavlovic was shown the red card with a quarter of an hour to go; the ex-Basel player will therefore be suspended against Switzerland at the Letzigrund in Zurich on November 15.

Portugal still one point short of quarter-final qualification

Portugal dropped points for the first time with a 0-0 draw in Scotland. Because group opponents Poland and Croatia also shared the points, the Portuguese, who had previously won three times, are not yet qualified for the quarter-finals on paper. However, one more point is enough for Cristiano Ronaldo's team.

In League C, Kosovo won for the third time in a row. Franco Foda's team, which started with Lucerne's Donat Rrudhani at full-back, beat Cyprus 3-0 at home, with Amir Rrahmani, Ermal Krasniqi and Emir Sahiti scoring the goals.

SDA