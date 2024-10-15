Switzerland pick up their first point in the Nations League. Players and coaches see the improvement in performance, but want more. Comments on the game.

The Nati drew 2-2 against Denmark in the Nations League and picked up their first point. Murat Yakin's team let a lead slip twice, and the team criticized the way it happened after the game. Comments on the draw:

Remo Freuler

"In terms of performance, we took a step forward. But the goals we conceded were too easy. So we're still not entirely satisfied. The first goal conceded in particular is not nice. Now we have to beat Serbia and pick up points in Spain to stay in the top division."

Fabian Rieder

"We're annoyed that we didn't get the win. We wanted to show a reaction today. We acted well, were good in the tackles, were agile and conceded very little. But in the end we only got one point. That's not enough for us and our ambitions. Today's game was an improvement in performance. In the end, we scored one goal too few up front and got one too many at the back."

Gregor Kobel

"The frustration is there, even though we put in a better performance. But the goals we conceded were too easy. We have to do better. We're left with one point and couldn't win again. That's bitter."

Breel Embolo

"We have to learn to be smarter. In hindsight, we always see that our performance was actually good. But it's always the little things. Today it was the Danes' quick 1:1. But the point is good for morale."

Murat Yakin

"I liked the reaction to the Serbia game today. Unfortunately, we couldn't reward it with a win. We showed our potential. The leaders set an example today. Xhaka took control from the start today. I liked that. Offensively and defensively, we did a lot of things right today. With this point, we're still in the race to stay in the league. That's the most important thing."