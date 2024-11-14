The Swiss national team must win against Serbia to avoid relegation. Coach Murat Yakin relies on an offensive strategy.

The Swiss national team is facing a crucial match against Serbia, in which only a win with at least a two-goal difference can prevent relegation to the B-League. Coach Murat Yakin has therefore set out an offensive strategy.

Despite the absence of several defenders, including defensive boss Manuel Akanji, Yakin does not see defense as the main focus. He emphasizes that the offense will be crucial in order to be successful against Serbia. "It will depend on the offense," explained the 50-year-old coach at the press conference.

Offensive approach at the Letzigrund

In contrast to the last away game in Leskovac, which ended in a 2-0 defeat, goals are expected to be scored at the Letzigrund in Zurich. Switzerland must win to avoid direct relegation and the goal difference could be decisive. A win with at least a two-goal difference is necessary to leave Serbia behind on equal points.

As Serbia can secure third place with a draw, Yakin expects a defensive-minded opponent. "We need attack-minded full-backs and have to take a certain amount of risk," said Yakin. However, he warned against impatience, which led to counter-attacking goals in the game against Spain.

Return of Okafor

Yakin plans to deploy Fabian Rieder behind the striker, probably Breel Embolo. Noah Okafor, who was left out of the squad after the European Championship, could return for the injured Dan Ndoye. "We had a good conversation," said Yakin about Okafor, who has integrated well. Whether Okafor will be in the starting eleven remains to be seen, but he will get playing time.

Kobel returns

Gregor Kobel, who is fit again after an injury break with Borussia Dortmund, will be in goal. Yakin confirmed his return to the team. The exact composition of the defense remains unclear, but a back four with Edimilson Fernandes and Ulisses Garcia is possible, as they provide the desired offensive power.

The central defense could be formed by Eray Cömert or the young Aurèle Amenda and Albian Hajdari. Ricardo Rodriguez could also move into the center. Switzerland will be looking to salvage what has been an unlucky Nations League campaign so far with two strong performances. Yakin is hoping for the necessary luck that has been missing so far, especially in the controversial decisions in the games against Spain and Denmark.

About the emotions: How are you dealing with the fact that there will be a lot of Serbs in the stadium tomorrow? It could be an away game at home. Murat Yakin: I hope we don't get booed during the national anthem. I hope it will be a good game, with the necessary emotions. This should take place on the pitch, not in the stands.

Do you have an explanation as to why the Swiss strikers are struggling at the clubs? Murat Yakin: We can only solve it as a collective. We are well positioned so that everyone can score goals, it's not just about the strikers. With Kutesa, we have a man who is always ready to score goals. Breel is naturally looking for his form. Amdouni has also shown that he can score goals for the national team. But we don't have the absolute top striker with a killer instinct in our ranks.

Murat Yakin, what do you expect from the new players? Murat Yakin: We have four new players in Simon Sohm, Aurèle Amenda, Albian Hajdari and Miro Muheim. They should all show themselves from day one. I like what I've seen so far. They have shown great self-confidence. It also takes time, you have to respect the levels. Of course, the national team is another level higher. They come in with no worries, but they also have to understand the business. The two games will give one or two of them a chance. Maybe for a few minutes, maybe over 90 minutes.

Fabian Rieder, you were seen in the city yesterday. Did you go shopping? Fabian Rieder: No, we just went for a coffee. It's important not just to be in the hotel. It was good to get out a bit, it needs a good mix. From today, the focus is fully on tomorrow's game.

Will you play defensively against Serbia? Murat Yakin: We need support from the full-backs in attack, but we can't be too impatient. We mustn't run into an open knife like we did in Serbia. Patience is required, but with the necessary risk.

There are a lot of players missing, especially in defense. Are you worried? Murat Yakin: No, not at all. We've trained and coordinated everything well. Tomorrow it's not the defense that's decisive, tomorrow it's the offense and we're very well positioned there. That's more important than just concentrating on defense.

Isn't it sending out the wrong message to say that the referee was to blame for the defeats? Murat Yakin: When we're in Denmark with eight players on the pitch, you have to explain at the end how the goals were conceded. But I think the style of play was very good. If the regular goal had counted against Denmark at home, we would now be playing for second place and not against relegation. If the referee was against us in three games, you have to address that.

There was a lack of emotion against Serbia, will it be different tomorrow? Did you bring Granit Xhaka down so much that he infected everyone before the first leg in Serbia? Murat Yakin: Maybe a little bit, but that wasn't the aim. Tomorrow we need more emotion from everyone to win the game.

You'd have to win the game by two goals to still have it in your own hands. How do you go about it? Murat Yakin: A 1-0 win would be enough for us if we get a point in Spain. First and foremost, it's about winning. We've already shown that we have a lot of quality in the team. We showed that against Denmark, but unfortunately the referee whistled twice against us. The same happened against Spain. We also want to get the referee on our side tomorrow. We have everything in our own hands. We're going for the win, that's how the line-up will be.

Are there any players who won't be able to play tomorrow? Is Gregor Kobel fit? Murat Yakin: Gregor Kobel has been 100 percent fit for a week, he'll be in goal tomorrow. Everyone has been in training. Everyone is fit and eager to play.

What are your expectations for the game against Serbia? Murat Yakin: It's good that we still have the chance to reach the play-offs on our own. Of course, it's a shame that a lot of bad decisions have cost us points. It's crucial that we concentrate on tomorrow. We still have something to make up for against Serbia. The team has trained well over the last few days, despite many absences and injuries. We will play to win, nothing else will do us any good.

