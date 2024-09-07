The German attacking player Jamal Musiala was unstoppable by the Hungarians Keystone

The favorites prevailed in League A of the Nations League on Saturday. Germany dispatched Hungary 5:0, while the Netherlands beat Bosnia-Herzegovina 5:2.

SDA SDA

Germany and Hungary had already met in the group stage of the European Championship, where the DFB team won 2:0. The fact that the result was even more clearly in favor of coach Julian Nagelsmann's team this time was mainly due to the outstanding Jamal Musiala. The only 21-year-old Bayern Munich attacker scored the 2:0 (58') and set up the goals from Niklas Füllkrug (27'), Florian Wirtz (66') and Aleksandar Pavlovic (77').

The way Musiala handled the ball before making it 1-0 was a feast for the eyes. At 2:0, which came 13 seconds after a Hungarian corner kick, he showed his speed after a pass from Florian Wirtz into the deep. The hosts then went on a gala run.

Pavlovic was successful for the first time in his second international match. Kai Havertz (81'), who had twice failed to score from the edge of the goal, was responsible for the 5:0 with a penalty. It was only the fourth win for the Germans in their 17th Nations League match and the highest under Nagelsmann's management.

Holland win goal festival

Seven goals were scored in the clash between the Netherlands and Bosnia-Herzegovina in Eindhoven. Tijjani Reijnders in first-half stoppage time and Cody Gakpo (56) put the hosts 3:1 in front. After the visitors' 38-year-old Edin Dzeko (73') scored the equalizer, Wout Weghorst (88') and Xavi Simons (92') made it clear.

In League B, England's interim coach Lee Carsley, the successor to Gareth Southgate who stepped down, celebrated a successful debut. The European Championship finalists beat Ireland 2:0 in Dublin. The goals for the favorites were scored by Declan Rice (11th) and Jack Grealish (26th).

Videos from the department

SDA