After the setbacks in the Bundesliga and Champions League, Borussia Dortmund suffered another disappointment in the DFB Cup. The defeat against Wolfsburg has left national team goalkeeper Gregor Kobel on the edge of his seat.

The frustration in the BVB camp after the 0:1 defeat is huge - especially for national team goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, who hurls his gloves in the direction of the substitutes' bench after the final whistle.

While expert Bastian Schweinsteiger fears possible consequences for Nuri Sahin in the near future, sporting director Sebastian Kehl backs his coach: "We'll get through this together." Show more

Dortmund will have to bow out of the competition in the second round of the DFB Cup and may miss out on their best chance of winning a title this season. After conceding a goal in the 117th minute, BVB suffered a 1-0 defeat at VfL Wolfsburg after extra time. After the disappointments against Real Madrid and Augsburg, it was the third defeat in a row for coach Nuri Sahin's team.

The frustration after the final whistle is enormous. First and foremost among the national team goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, who strolled to the players' bench with his head hanging down - and gave free rein to his anger. Kobel takes off his goalkeeper gloves and hurls them with full force in the direction of the substitutes' bench. These are images you don't often see from the 26-year-old.

Schweinsteiger: "There are difficult days ahead for Dortmund"

"It's extremely bitter to concede a goal like that in the 117th minute," said Kobel's team-mate Pascal Gross on the ARD microphone. "We're struggling at the moment. (...) We have personnel problems, I think you can see that. But for me that's no excuse, we still had enough men on the pitch." Coach Nuri Sahin emphasized: "Everything is just coming together, it feels like. We have to keep going, of course things aren't going well in sporting terms. It hurts a lot right now, but we have to get up again tomorrow morning."

ARD pundit Bastian Schweinsteiger also believes this, who sees coach Nuri Sahin in particular in a complicated situation: "There are difficult days ahead for Dortmund. They have to deliver over the next two or three matchdays, otherwise something could happen."

Sporting director Sebastian Kehl, on the other hand, says: "Everyone wanted to, and some of them overstepped the mark. I can't blame the team." When asked about coach Sahin, Kehl made it clear: "We have to stand together, work hard on things - just like we tried to do today. We're lagging behind our expectations. But we'll get through it together."

