Aurèle Amenda certainly imagined her national team debut differently. Picture: Keystone

Bitter news for Aurèle Amenda and Eintracht Frankfurt. Medical checks have revealed that the 21-year-old has injured his syndesmosis ligament and will need an operation.

Luca Betschart

Aurèle Amenda made his national team debut against Serbia last Friday and impressed with a strong performance. However, her debut came to an unpleasant end. Amenda injured his ankle in the final phase. Although he was able to finish the game, he left the national team camp early.

The bitter news from Frankfurt followed on Tuesday: Amenda had injured his syndesmosis ligament and even had to undergo surgery on Wednesday. It is not yet known how long the defender will be out for.

This is Amenda's second injury in the last six months. In the summer, he suffered a thigh injury that kept him out of action for almost two months.

Update zu Amenda ℹ️



Die medizinischen Checks ergaben eine Verletzung des Syndesmosebandes. Der 21-Jährige wird sich am Mittwoch einer Operation unterziehen.



Gute Besserung, Aurèle! 🍀❤️#SGE — Eintracht Frankfurt (@Eintracht) November 19, 2024

