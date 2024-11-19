  1. Residential Customers
Injury shock National team debut with consequences: Aurèle Amenda needs an operation

Luca Betschart

19.11.2024

Aurèle Amenda certainly imagined her national team debut differently.
Picture: Keystone
Picture: Keystone

Bitter news for Aurèle Amenda and Eintracht Frankfurt. Medical checks have revealed that the 21-year-old has injured his syndesmosis ligament and will need an operation.

19.11.2024, 15:37

19.11.2024, 15:47

Aurèle Amenda made his national team debut against Serbia last Friday and impressed with a strong performance. However, her debut came to an unpleasant end. Amenda injured his ankle in the final phase. Although he was able to finish the game, he left the national team camp early.

The bitter news from Frankfurt followed on Tuesday: Amenda had injured his syndesmosis ligament and even had to undergo surgery on Wednesday. It is not yet known how long the defender will be out for.

This is Amenda's second injury in the last six months. In the summer, he suffered a thigh injury that kept him out of action for almost two months.

