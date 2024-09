Neymar back training with the team after his knee injury Keystone

Neymar is getting closer to returning to match action following his serious knee injury at his club Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia. The Brazilian has resumed training.

"I am back! I'm happy to be back in the group. Now it's just joy," the striker wrote on social media.

The 32-year-old Neymar suffered a torn cruciate ligament and meniscus in his left knee in Brazil's World Cup qualifier against Uruguay last October. Two months earlier, he had moved from Paris Saint-Germain to Saudi Arabia.

