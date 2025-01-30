  1. Residential Customers
Saudi adventure over after 7 games Neymar returns to Santos: "It's like traveling back in time"

SDA

30.1.2025 - 21:50

Keystone

Neymar was trained at Brazil's Santos FC and rose to international stardom in Europe. After terminating his contract in Saudi Arabia, he is now returning home.

Keystone-SDA

30.01.2025, 21:50

30.01.2025, 22:04

Brazil's former star Neymar is returning to his youth club FC Santos. The 32-year-old announced the switch in a video on his social media channels. "It almost feels like I'm traveling back in time. I'm going to sign the contract with FC Santos," said Neymar.

Neymar and Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal had already ended their collaboration on Tuesday. The contract of the soon-to-be 33-year-old Brazilian was terminated "by mutual agreement", as the club announced.

134 goals in 220 games for Santos

The former world star played for FC Santos from 2009 to 2013 and scored a total of 134 goals in 220 games. He then moved to FC Barcelona. Neymar was actually still under contract with Al-Hilal until the summer, but he had not played a role in coach Jorge Jesus' team for some time. The tricky attacker, who critics accuse of a penchant for unnecessary stunts and provocations, has only played seven times for the club and scored one goal since his move to Saudi Arabia in August 2023.

Neymar moved to the Saudi Arabian league from Paris Saint-Germain for a transfer fee of 90 million euros. After suffering a cruciate ligament rupture while playing for the national team in October 2023, he was forced to take a one-year break. Neymar made two shorter appearances on his comeback in October last year and in November before thigh problems stopped him in his tracks.

The 128-time Brazil international still holds the record for the highest transfer fee in football: in 2017, he moved from FC Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain for 222 million euros.

