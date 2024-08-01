After their 3-0 win in the first leg, FC Zurich leave no stone unturned in Dublin. They drew 0-0 against Shelbourne and progressed to the next qualifying round of the Conference League.

Linus Hämmerli

With a clear lead behind them, FCZ were able to take a relatively relaxed approach to the away game in Ireland. The game quickly showed that there was little to fear from the leaders of the Irish championship, in which 24 rounds have already been played. Coach Damien Duff's team only made sporadic forays into the Zurich penalty area, where they remained mostly harmless.

The visitors from Switzerland, who had only made one change to their starting eleven compared to the first leg, did no more than necessary. Offensive actions were also in short supply for coach Ricardo Moniz's team. Mariano Gómez came closest to scoring in the 73rd minute when he headed the ball onto the post from a corner kick.

In the end, 0-0 was the logical result, with which the Zurich side easily overcame the first hurdle in their European Cup campaign.

The telegram

Shelbourne - Zurich 0:0

SR Valikonis (LTU).

Zurich: Brecher; Katic, Gómez, Kryeziu, Wallner; Krasniqi, Mathew (72. Tsawa), Marchesano, Chouiar (46. Conde); Emmanuel (80. Oko-Flex), Perea (80. Okita).

Remarks: 73rd Gómez shot on the post. Cautions: 38 Chouiar, 43 Martin, 51 Caffrey, 70 Gómez.