  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Shaqiri madness in the FCB fan shop No. 10 shirt already sold out - jersey sales break all records

Tobias Benz

25.8.2024

Even before he takes to the pitch at the Joggeli for the first time as a returning player, Xherdan Shaqiri is already breaking records in Basel. His jersey with the number 10 has long been sold out in the fan store.

25.08.2024, 16:07

25.08.2024, 16:11

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Shaqiri is playing for FC Basel again. The national team star's return to the Super League has caused quite a stir.
  • In Basel, the demand for Shaqiri shirts is so great that over 4,500 items have already been sold.
  • The shirt is currently sold out in the FCB fan store.
Show more

"We've never seen anything like it on this scale," says even FCB fan store manager Florian in amazement on the Sunday before the game against Yverdon. Fans line up several hours before kick-off in the hope of getting their hands on a jersey with the number 10.

Video highlights. Returning Shaqiri almost scores from a free kick - Basel put Yverdon in their place

Video highlightsReturning Shaqiri almost scores from a free kick - Basel put Yverdon in their place

Over the course of the last week, over 4,500 of these were sold - an absolute record for FC Basel. "It was similar with Alex Frei, but this is beyond anything we've seen before," Florian tells blue Sport.

Unsurprisingly, the Shaqiri shirt is sold out before the start of the game. "The demand is much greater than the supply at the moment. That's why you have to wait at the moment. But we'll manage that," promises the FCB fan store manager (see video above).

Videos from the department

More football

Free kick in the video. Shaqiri misses goal with first touch of the ball:

Free kick in the videoShaqiri misses goal with first touch of the ball: "Would have been great if it had gone in"

Mbappé remains without a goal. Endrick scores on debut - Real Madrid beat Valladolid

Mbappé remains without a goalEndrick scores on debut - Real Madrid beat Valladolid

Challenge League. Thun top, SLO bottom of the table

Challenge LeagueThun top, SLO bottom of the table

England. Servette's opponents Chelsea score six times

EnglandServette's opponents Chelsea score six times

Turnaround in the last half hour. Bayern turn the game around and beat Wolfsburg in Bundesliga opener

Turnaround in the last half hourBayern turn the game around and beat Wolfsburg in Bundesliga opener