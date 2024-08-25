Even before he takes to the pitch at the Joggeli for the first time as a returning player, Xherdan Shaqiri is already breaking records in Basel. His jersey with the number 10 has long been sold out in the fan store.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you Shaqiri is playing for FC Basel again. The national team star's return to the Super League has caused quite a stir.

In Basel, the demand for Shaqiri shirts is so great that over 4,500 items have already been sold.

The shirt is currently sold out in the FCB fan store. Show more

"We've never seen anything like it on this scale," says even FCB fan store manager Florian in amazement on the Sunday before the game against Yverdon. Fans line up several hours before kick-off in the hope of getting their hands on a jersey with the number 10.

Over the course of the last week, over 4,500 of these were sold - an absolute record for FC Basel. "It was similar with Alex Frei, but this is beyond anything we've seen before," Florian tells blue Sport.

Unsurprisingly, the Shaqiri shirt is sold out before the start of the game. "The demand is much greater than the supply at the moment. That's why you have to wait at the moment. But we'll manage that," promises the FCB fan store manager (see video above).

