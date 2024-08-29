  1. Residential Customers
Banned for almost a year Betting offender Tonali makes comeback at Newcastle

SDA

29.8.2024 - 06:28

Sandro Tonali is allowed to play again after serving a ban for illegal betting
Keystone

Sandro Tonali is allowed to play again. The Italian international has served his ban for illegal betting.

29.08.2024, 06:28

29.08.2024, 07:05

The 24-year-old Tonali, team-mate of Fabian Schär at Newcastle, returned to the team in the second round of the English League Cup in the penalty shoot-out win against Nottingham Forest.

Tonali was banned for ten months last October for his involvement in the betting scandal in Italian football. As a result, the defensive midfielder also missed the European Championship in Germany.

Tonali had admitted to betting on his own team's matches during his time at AC Milan. Last summer, he moved to England for a transfer fee of over 63 million euros.

SDA

