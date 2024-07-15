  1. Residential Customers
World champion and record goalscorer Olivier Giroud calls it a day with France's national team

SDA

15.7.2024 - 20:19

Olivier Giroud says goodbye to Les Bleus.
Keystone

As expected, France's record goalscorer Olivier Giroud has announced his retirement from the national team.

15.7.2024 - 20:19

The 37-year-old striker wrote on Instagram: "The dreaded moment has arrived: the moment to say goodbye to the Équipe de France."

Giroud, who will play for Los Angeles FC in the USA next season, had already declared a few weeks ago that he would no longer play for France after the European Championships.

The attacker, who has scored 57 goals in 137 international appearances, was world champion with France in 2018, remarkably without scoring a single goal as a set striker.

