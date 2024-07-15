At Euro 2016 in the round of 16 against Poland, Xherdan Shaqiri scores perhaps his best goal in national team kit. Keystone

Xherdan Shaqiri retires from the Swiss national team after 14 years. The crowd favorite with the brilliant left foot has made Switzerland cheer again and again. We take a look back at his greatest strokes of genius.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you On July 15, 2024, Xherdan Shaqiri announces his retirement from the national team.

In his 14 years as an international, Shaqiri has scored 32 goals and provided 34 assists.

Shaqiri always excelled, especially in big games. Show more

Between March 2010 and July 2024, Xherdan Shaqiri played 125 games for the Swiss national team. He scored 32 goals and set up 34 others. Shaqiri, also known as the Magic Dwarf, Power Cube or Alpine Messi, was the man for the big moments until his last appearance.

March 3, 2010: Debut against Uruguay

On March 3, 2010, Xherdan Shaqiri made his debut for the Swiss national team under Ottmar Hitzfeld in the 3-1 friendly defeat against Uruguay. A short time later, Shaqiri is allowed to take part in the World Cup with the national team. In South Africa, he made a brief appearance in the final group match against Honduras (0:0).

Xherdan Shaqiri on his debut in 2010. Keystone

2010 European Championship qualifiers: Shaqiri's first goal is already a stroke of genius

Shaqiri then made his first major appearance in his second competitive match on September 7, 2010. 18-year-old Shaqiri, who came on as a substitute at the break, beat England goalkeeper Joe Hart with a dream goal from long range in the European Championship qualifiers to restore Switzerland's hopes of winning a point - ultimately losing 3-1.

Euro 2011 qualifiers: First hat-trick and first yellow card

He set another exclamation mark on September 6, 2011, when Switzerland fell behind early against Bulgaria in the European Championship qualifiers. But then Shaqiri single-handedly turned things around in the second half with a flawless hat-trick. After his goal to make it 2:1, he takes off his shirt and receives a yellow card - only three more will follow before the end of his career with the national team.

Xherdan Shaqiri takes off his shirt after his second goal. Imago

World Cup 2014: Shaqiri's hat-trick against Honduras

Shaqiri came in for criticism at the 2014 World Cup after the first two group matches. But as is so often the case in such moments, he really comes into his own under pressure. On June 25, 2014, he scored a treble to beat Honduras and send Switzerland through to the round of 16. There, the national team lost to Argentina 0:1 after extra time. Watch the Shaqiri show in the video here.

Xherdan Shaqiri finishes off Honduras single-handedly and has a clear message for his critics. Imago

Euro 2016: The dream goal against Poland

Two years to the day after his hat-trick against Honduras, Shaqiri scores one of his most beautiful goals in the European Championship round of 16 against Poland. In the 82nd minute, the magical dwarf rises into the air and scores with a side-footed shot to make it 1:1. The goal will be remembered forever, even if Switzerland later loses on penalties and is eliminated from the tournament.

2018 World Cup: Winning goal against Serbia - double eagle included

On 22 June 2018, Shaqiri is sent downfield with seconds to go in the highly emotional World Cup group match against Serbia and completes the attack with the goal to make it 2:1. He rips his shirt off and makes the headlines with his double-headed eagle celebration. He also receives the second of four yellow cards in his national team career for taking off his shirt.

Xherdan Shaqiri shows off the double eagle cheer. Keystone

Euro 2021: brace against Turkey and goal against Spain

Switzerland is under massive pressure after two group matches at Euro 2021. A win against Turkey is a must. A game made for Shaqiri. Once again, he scores twice in an important match to lead Switzerland to a 3:1 victory. It was the start of a little summer fairytale, as Switzerland made it through to the quarter-finals. There, Shaqiri scores against Spain to make it 1:1 - the dream of the semi-finals is only shattered in the penalty shoot-out.

Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates his goal to make it 3-1 against Turkey. Keystone

2022 World Cup: Shaqiri scores again against Serbia

At the Winter World Cup in Qatar, Shaiqiri provides the assist for the winning goal in the 1-0 win against Cameroon. In the second group game against Brazil (0:1), Murat Yakin puts him on the bench. Against the Serbs, he was allowed to start again and of course he delivered. After 20 minutes, he scored the opening goal on the way to a 3:2 victory.

Swiss flag instead of double eagle: Shaqiri and Co. have learned from the past. Keystone

Euro 2024: World-class goal against Scotland

Shaqiri only played in two of the five games at Euro 2024, but that was enough to show his class. Against Scotland, he was allowed to start from the beginning - and he repaid the favor with a dream goal. In the 26th minute, he fired the ball into the crossbar, calming the nerves of all the Swiss as he scored the equalizer to make it 1-1. And it stayed that way. With this goal, Shaqiri also writes a piece of football history.

Euro 2024: One last stroke of genius against England

After his dream goal, he was again left out against Germany and Italy. He only got another run-out in the European Championship quarter-final against England. He came on in the 109th minute and almost decided the game with a corner kick straight at goal, but the ball landed on the crossbar rather than in the net. It would have been a typical Shaqiri. In the penalty shoot-out, he scored confidently, but because Manuel Akanji was the only player to miss, Switzerland were eliminated.

More on Shaqiri