Omar Marmoush is moving from Eintracht Frankfurt to Manchester City, the clubs have confirmed. According to media reports, the English champions will pay around 75 million euros for the Egyptian.

Marmoush had a fantastic first half of the Bundesliga season. The 25-year-old striker has scored 15 goals and 10 assists in 17 league games this season, making him the top scorer in the Bundesliga. Of the top five leagues in Europe, only Marmoush's compatriot Mohamed Salah has scored more goals. At Manchester City, Marmoush will be team-mates with Manuel Akanji.

For Eintracht Frankfurt, it is a second remarkable transfer coup in a year and a half. Marmoush moved to Frankfurt on a free transfer in the summer of 2023 - as a replacement for Randal Kolo Muani, who was sold to Paris Saint-Germain for €95 million in the same transfer window. The Frenchman had joined on a free transfer from Nantes a year earlier.