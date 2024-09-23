FCB are beaten in the classic against FCZ and Yverdon coach Mangiarratti follows in the footsteps of FCZ coach Moniz - blue Sport takes a look back at the seventh matchday of the Super League.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you The 7th Super League matchday is history. FCZ put FCB in their place, Fabian Frei is back at the Schützenwiese and Yverdon coach Mangiarratti gives two debutants a run for their money - blue Sport takes a look back. Show more

FCB and Schmid get their teeth pulled out

Dominik Schmid has to go down in the classic. FCB fall behind in the first half, but Schmid has to concede more than just one goal. He proves this in the interval interview with Manuel Rothmund. Schmid bites his teeth and plays the game to the end. But FCB's teeth were pulled out that evening.

Yverdon coach Mangiarratti follows in the footsteps of Zurich's Moniz

Mateusz Legowski and Dexter Lembikisa make their starting XI debuts for Yverdon in the away game at Lausanne-Sport on Sunday. But there was little to celebrate. After 32 minutes and two goals conceded, the game was already over for the duo and coach Mangiarratti substituted both debutants.

"That's a bad sign for these players. They're thrown in at the deep end and then you're substituted again after half an hour. That's very humiliating and certainly not conducive," criticized blue Sport expert Georges Bregy in the live commentary.

Choke attack: Servette's Ondoua blows the fuses

Like the two Yverdon debutants just mentioned, Gaël Ondoua also finished earlier than planned. Unlike Yverdon coach Mangiarratti, however, Servette coach Thomas Häberli is merely a powerless spectator. After an unsportsmanlike conduct by Morandi, Ondoua loses his nerve with around 20 minutes remaining and goes for the GC professional's throat. Referee Horisberger then sends the 28-year-old to the showers.

Referee Thies replaced due to injury

The referee is in the spotlight early on in the match at Letzigrund. However, his name is not yet Stefan Horisberger, but Tobias Thies. For the 32-year-old, however, his third Super League game came to an end after just a few minutes. He has apparently torn his Achilles tendon and has to be substituted.

Nostalgic feelings: What Markus Frei says about son Fabian's return to Winti

When Winterthur returnee Fabian Frei makes his first appearance at the Schützenwiese, his father Markus is of course not to be missed. In an interview with blue Sport, he remembers the times when Fabian joined FCW at the age of 12. And he reveals that Fabian asked him for advice before transferring to Winti.

What Fabian Frei says after the game against YB