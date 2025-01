Wants to celebrate goals in his home country again: Karim Onisiwo moves to Salzburg after nine years with Mainz Keystone

Karim Onisiwo is returning to the Austrian Bundesliga and will play for Red Bull Salzburg with immediate effect.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 32-year-old ÖFB international has signed a contract until 2026, as the current fifth-placed team in the league announced. The striker has spent the past nine years playing for Mainz in Germany.

Onisiwo is the first winter signing for the struggling former serial champions. With Thomas Letsch, a new coach will also take over the reins.