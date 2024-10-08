Patrick Rahmen has to go at YB. After just one league win in nine games, the coach is sacked. Commentary by Michael Wegmann, Head of Sport at blue News.

Jan Arnet

The 1-0 defeat in Basel was the famous defeat too many. YB can no longer do otherwise and sacks Patrick Rahmen as coach.

Nine games, six points - no YB coach has ever started the season so badly. That's why there are actually no arguments in Patrick Rahmen's favor. "It's a fact that we've fallen far short of expectations in the championship so far," says Head of Sport Steve von Bergen.

In my opinion, Rahmen is still the pawn, because it was the people in charge at YB who put the team together and dreamed of great ambitions and titles.

But this team is not as good as the club management thinks. If a Sandro Lauper is supposed to pull the strings in midfield and you see how he performed in Basel ... that simply can't be the case.

Patrick Rahmen deserves another chance to turn things around. You certainly don't have to be in last place with this team. But ambitions of being first or second are also out of place.

Joël Magnin, who stepped in on an interim basis last season and led YB to the championship title, is now taking over again. Will he manage the feat a second time? Unlikely with this squad.