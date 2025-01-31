In November, Peter Zeidler was considered a hot candidate to become GC coach and was even spotted at the Letzigrund. At the home game, the 62-year-old reveals why he didn't want to succeed Marco Schällibaum.

In the football talk show Heimspiel, the 62-year-old confirms the mutual interest and explains why he ultimately turned down the Swiss record champions. Show more

On November 10 of last year, Grasshoppers welcomed FC St.Gallen to the Letzigrund in the first match after the dismissal of coach Marco Schällibaum. Ex-Espen coach Peter Zeidler is spotted in the stands at Letzigrund. However, the fact that Zeidler's former club is playing in Zurich is not the reason for his presence.

At this point in time, Zeidler is at the top of the list of GC coaching candidates. And the 62-year-old is not against the record champions' interest. "An interesting club. Zurich is an interesting city. We know the constellation. That's why we talked about it," Zeidler reveals on the football talk show Heimspiel.

The wrong time

Not least the partnership with the Los Angeles Football Club from Major League Soccer makes the coaching job at GC exciting. "We also know the constellation with the influence of Los Angeles. They are certainly very competent people and FC Bayern is also involved. So there is always interest," says Zeidler.

However, the job offer came at the wrong time. "It was a week after I was sacked by Bochum. That's when I realized that the timing wasn't right either," explains the German, who is saddened by his quick dismissal from VfL Bochum.

"It took me a few weeks and months to find the ease to do something again," admits Zeidler and lets it slip: "I'm ready now. And I always want to be a football coach."

