After their heroic Champions League qualification, Bern's Young Boys fail to take the momentum into the Super League. After the 1:1 draw against Lausanne, players and coach find clear words.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you After their outstanding performance in the Champions League qualifiers, YB once again showed their Super League face against Lausanne on Saturday.

The champions are unable to reproduce the performances from the European games in the domestic league.

After the 1:1 draw in the Wankdorf, players and coaches are at a loss for the time being. Show more

"Of course we have to improve now. We have to work hard," said YB coach Patrick Rahmen after the disappointing 1:1 draw in the basement duel against Lausanne and made it clear: "I don't expect it to be like it was today."

Many things are currently happening that would harm YB, Rahmen continued. The 55-year-old is also alluding to the red card against defender Zoukrou. However, Rahmen is primarily bothered by the way his team started on Saturday evening. "I don't agree with the way we went into the game. We wanted to act. But we didn't manage that. Of course, it's a learning process, but there are a few things that I simply want to see differently."

"We have to do more"

The players themselves are also not satisfied with their performance. "We wanted to play with a lot of power right from the start, but we couldn't bring that onto the pitch. We have to do better," said defender Lewin Blum.

Goalkeeper Marvin Keller, who put in a strong performance and prevented Bern's defeat in several situations, was also disappointed: "We can't be satisfied today, it wasn't enough. We have to go over the books."

"The first half must not happen to us like that"

Neither the players nor the coach were able to explain why YB were unable to take the momentum from the European games into the Super League on Saturday. "We wanted to take the momentum with us, but we didn't manage that at all. That backfired on us."

"Of course, these are different games and we pushed ourselves to the limit," Rahmen tries to explain. "But the first half shouldn't happen to us like that. If it was like that at the back, you could accept it because it cost us a lot of energy. But the overall performance is not okay."

