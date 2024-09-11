  1. Residential Customers
Soccer Pochettino new national team coach in the USA

SDA

11.9.2024 - 05:09

Mauricio Pochettino to lead the USA to success at the 2026 home World Cup
Mauricio Pochettino to lead the USA to success at the 2026 home World Cup
Keystone

Argentinian Mauricio Pochettino, coach of Chelsea until May, will succeed Gregg Berhalter as USA national football coach.

11.09.2024, 05:09

Berhalter was dismissed after missing out on the quarter-finals of the Copa America. Matt Crocker, the US FA's sporting director, announced the appointment of the new coach: "Mauricio (Pochettino) is a serial winner with a deep passion for player development and a proven ability to build competitive teams. His results speak for themselves and I am convinced that he is the best choice to realize the enormous potential of our team."

The USA failed to reach the group stage of the Copa America at home in July after two defeats (Uruguay, Panama) and one win (Bolivia). The USA team wants to put on a better face at the next (home) World Cup.

Pochettino is the second non-American to lead the USA team after the German Jürgen Klinsmann. Pochettino most recently coached the club teams Chelsea, Paris St-Germain, Tottenham Hotspur, Southampton and Espanyol Barcelona. He reached the Champions League final with Tottenham in 2019.

SDA

