The day before the Europa League match between Dynamo Kiev and Lazio Rome, Italian fans caused a police operation. During the search, the officers came across cutting and stabbing weapons.

Before the Europa League match between Dynamo Kiev and Lazio Roma in Hamburg, the police temporarily detained several fans from the Italian club's entourage. According to the Hamburg police, officers encountered around 60 violent supporters near the Rathausmarkt on Tuesday evening.

During the search of the suspects, the officers found a small arsenal of weapons. Among other things, five knives, six meat cleavers, two wooden slats, a club, a pipe wrench and a skewer were seized.

Im Rahmen der UEFA Europa League⚽️wird heute Abend die Spielbegegnung Dynamo Kiew 🇺🇦 - Lazio Rom🇮🇹 im #Volksparkstadion ausgetragen. Im Vorwege der Begegnung wurde gestern Abend eine Gruppe mutmaßlicher italienischer Fußballfans überprüft. Dabei wurden Hieb- und Stichwaffen sowie… pic.twitter.com/vqETylq50b — Polizei Hamburg (@PolizeiHamburg) September 25, 2024

All those checked were taken into custody until Wednesday morning. The men were also banned from the Volksparkstadion and its immediate surroundings.

HSV fans defend themselves against Lazio and Dynamo fans

Dynamo Kiev will play their first home game of the reformed Europa League on Wednesday evening(21:00 live on blue Sport). Kiev will initially play four home games in Hamburg due to the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine. The fact that HSV is making the guest game possible is a gesture in respect of the existing city pact between Hamburg and the Ukrainian capital Kiev.

However, the club's gesture has not gone down well with HSV fans of all people. The reason: both Dynamo Kiev and Lazio Rome have problems with right-wing extremist fans.

Most recently, the HSV fan curve used banners to protest against the staging of the Europa League match at the Volksstadion. "Values and credibility sold. Dynamo Kiev out of the Volkspark!" it read.

A statement from the fan group "Forza Hamburg" also read: "Dynamo Kiev has repeatedly made a name for itself in recent years with racist and inhumane incidents. This has created the impression that it is not just a 'fan problem', but a fundamental ideological orientation that extends deep into the club."

