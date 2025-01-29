Popcorn ready? Wednesday evening is the big showdown in the Champions League. All 36 teams will be in action at the same time. Everything about the spectacular evening in the ticker.
-
Liveticker
-
Liveticker closed
-
Police arrest numerous PSG supporters
"Police prevent serious rioting ahead of the Champions League match", Stuttgart police wrote in a press release on Wednesday morning. Officers arrested 59 French hooligans in the run-up to the match between Stuttgart and PSG.
According to the press release, "serious confrontations" had become apparent on Tuesday evening. PSG supporters had traveled to Stuttgart without tickets. "High-risk fans from VfB Stuttgart and high-risk fans from Saint-Étienne tried to spy on the whereabouts of French hooligans throughout the day."
In order to prevent a clash between the "violence-seeking fans", the police carried out "low-threshold targeted checks on numerous French hooligans". The Stuttgart police worked closely with the Paris police. Among other things, masking material was discovered.
After consultation with a judge, the PSG hooligans will remain in custody until Thursday morning. "Anyone who travels to Stuttgart to commit violent offenses off the pitch will be taken out of the game," said police vice president Carsten Höfler.
Meanwhile, 47 high-risk VfB Stuttgart fans were banned from the city center and the area around the stadium. This concerns people who had tried to spy on French hooligans and "sometimes carried passive weapons".
-
Kallen draws a positive conclusion and hopes that Stuttgart and PSG do not cause a scandal
-
Manchester City need one thing today: goals from Erling Haaland
-
Will YB fill the points account and the purse?
While clubs like Manchester City and PSG are fighting for survival in the Champions League, tonight is YB's last night in the top flight. After seven games, the Bernese have zero points, but this should change tonight.
As well as points of honor, there is also a lot of money at stake. Around two million francs in prize money is up for grabs for the winner of the game.
-
All 18 matches simultaneously on blue Sport
All 36 teams are in action at the same time and will play out who goes straight through to the round of 16, who makes it to the playoffs and who is eliminated.
A look at the table promises high tension. Liverpool and Barcelona are the only two teams with a direct ticket to the round of 16. European heavyweights such as Manchester City, PSG and Bayern, on the other hand, are under pressure. blue Sport explains the starting position:
-
18 games to a "Chlapf"
-
Who is already through or out?
Liverpool FC (who have won all seven games) and FC Barcelona can safely plan for the round of 16.
Nine teams have already been eliminated: FC Bologna, Sparta Prague, RB Leipzig, FC Girona, Roter Stern Belgrad, Sturm Graz, Salzburg, Slovan Bratislava and Young Boys.
-
What you need to know about the Champions League showdown
-
Hello ...
... and a warm greetings to the Champions League daily ticker. Wednesday evening will be a real party on the last day of the league phase. 18 games are on the program, some of which have a lot at stake. You can find out everything about the games here.