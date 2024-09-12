Mike Maignan (right) is annoyed by Kylian Mbappé's airs and graces. Picture: Imago

France's national team is facing a crucial test. Goalkeeper Mike Maignan is said to have railed loudly against Kylian Mbappé's airs and graces. Coach Didier Deschamps is also being criticized.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you After the defeat against Italy, tensions arose within the French national team.

Goalkeeper Mike Maignan complained about the star-like behavior of some of his teammates and took aim at superstar Kylian Mbappé.

Despite the subsequent 2:0 victory, the mood in the team could be better. Coach Didier Deschamps is also coming under increasing criticism - and support within the team is also crumbling. Show more

The French national team is seething: After the 3-1 defeat in the first game of the Nations League against Italy, a power struggle is said to have broken out. In the leading roles: Goalkeeper Mike Maignan and Kylian Mbappé.

According to a report in the French sports newspaper "L'Équipe", there was a heated argument within the team after the defeat. Milan goalkeeper Maignan complained loudly about the star-like behavior of some of his teammates and disparagingly referred to them as "starlets". Although the goalkeeper did not explicitly name names, according to "L'Équipe", Maignan directed his criticism at captain Kylian Mbappé in particular. The superstar had seemed particularly "lethargic and sluggish".

Maignan is regarded as an important spokesperson for the team and there are fears that an internal power struggle is now brewing. After the defeat against Italy, Mbappé reportedly called a team meeting at which various topics were discussed. In particular, there was criticism of the tactical approach of Didier Deschamps' coaching team. There were also accusations that Deschamps, who led France to the 2018 World Cup title as coach and also became world champion as a player, did not give enough clear instructions.

Deschamps has long since ceased to be undisputed and the wind has been blowing against him since his uninspired performances at the European Championships. The French then celebrated a 2:0 win against Belgium after the defeat against Italy. Whether this victory will be enough to restore calm will probably be seen in the next match. Incidentally, captain Mbappé was only substituted against Belgium in the 67th minute, after which the scoreline remained unchanged.

