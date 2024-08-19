President Stefan Wolf is terminating his contract with FC Luzern at his own request. Picture: blue Sport

The next upheaval is imminent at FC Luzern. Stefan Wolf, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Managing Director, will be leaving the club at the end of the year.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Monday, FC Luzern announced that President Stefan Wolf will be leaving the club and will not be standing for re-election as Chairman of the Board of Directors of FC Luzern Holding in December.

Wolf is stepping down at his own request and says: "I owe a lot to FCL as a functionary and player and will remain associated with the club forever." Show more

"Stefan Wolf, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of FC Luzern, has decided to leave the club at the end of 2024," FCL wrote in a press release on Monday morning, clarifying: "The termination of the contract with Stefan Wolf is at his own request and by mutual agreement. The reason for this is a difference of opinion regarding the future strategic direction of FC Luzern."

Wolf was elected as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of FC Lucerne in February 2021. After almost four years at FCL, the 53-year-old has decided to leave the club and will not stand for re-election as Chairman of the Board of Directors of FC Luzern Holding in December 2024.

"I look back on an interesting, challenging and instructive time as Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of FC Luzern," Wolf is quoted as saying. "In addition to the many projects we were able to realize, the sporting successes such as winning the cup, qualifying twice for European matches and the integration of various home-grown players into the first team make me proud. I put my heart and soul into my work for FC Luzern at a time of great challenges. I owe a lot to FCL as an official and player and will remain associated with the club forever."

It is not yet known who will succeed the 53-year-old Wolf as Chairman of the Board of Directors in December 2024. However, with immediate effect and until further notice, current Executive Board member Simon Meier will take over the overall operational management of FCL as Managing Director ad interim. It is the ideal time to separate the dual mandate of strategic and operational management at FC Luzern, a plan that the Board of Directors has been striving to implement for "some time", according to FCL.

Stefan Wolf wird den FC Luzern auf eigenen Wunsch per Ende Jahr verlassen.



Wir möchten uns an dieser Stelle herzlich für seinen unermüdlichen Einsatz bedanken und wünschen ihm bereits jetzt für seine berufliche und private Zukunft nur das Beste.



Medienmitteilung:… pic.twitter.com/gcN0QuhNTX — FC Luzern (@FCL_1901) August 19, 2024

