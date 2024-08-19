  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Termination of contract at his own request President Stefan Wolf to leave FC Luzern at the end of the year

Luca Betschart

19.8.2024

President Stefan Wolf is terminating his contract with FC Luzern at his own request.
President Stefan Wolf is terminating his contract with FC Luzern at his own request.
Picture: blue Sport

The next upheaval is imminent at FC Luzern. Stefan Wolf, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Managing Director, will be leaving the club at the end of the year.

19.8.2024

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • On Monday, FC Luzern announced that President Stefan Wolf will be leaving the club and will not be standing for re-election as Chairman of the Board of Directors of FC Luzern Holding in December.
  • Wolf is stepping down at his own request and says: "I owe a lot to FCL as a functionary and player and will remain associated with the club forever."
Show more

"Stefan Wolf, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of FC Luzern, has decided to leave the club at the end of 2024," FCL wrote in a press release on Monday morning, clarifying: "The termination of the contract with Stefan Wolf is at his own request and by mutual agreement. The reason for this is a difference of opinion regarding the future strategic direction of FC Luzern."

Wolf was elected as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of FC Lucerne in February 2021. After almost four years at FCL, the 53-year-old has decided to leave the club and will not stand for re-election as Chairman of the Board of Directors of FC Luzern Holding in December 2024.

"I look back on an interesting, challenging and instructive time as Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of FC Luzern," Wolf is quoted as saying. "In addition to the many projects we were able to realize, the sporting successes such as winning the cup, qualifying twice for European matches and the integration of various home-grown players into the first team make me proud. I put my heart and soul into my work for FC Luzern at a time of great challenges. I owe a lot to FCL as an official and player and will remain associated with the club forever."

It is not yet known who will succeed the 53-year-old Wolf as Chairman of the Board of Directors in December 2024. However, with immediate effect and until further notice, current Executive Board member Simon Meier will take over the overall operational management of FCL as Managing Director ad interim. It is the ideal time to separate the dual mandate of strategic and operational management at FC Luzern, a plan that the Board of Directors has been striving to implement for "some time", according to FCL.

Videos from the department

More Super League

Goalscorer wants to join top Spanish club. FC Basel hangs this price tag on striker Barry

Goalscorer wants to join top Spanish clubFC Basel hangs this price tag on striker Barry

Reactions to the national team retirement.

Reactions to the national team retirement"The most beautiful, best and hottest Swiss summer ever"

"The decision came on vacation"How Yann Sommer explains his withdrawal from the national team

Media conference in the ticker and stream. This is how Yann Sommer explains his retirement from the national team

Media conference in the ticker and streamThis is how Yann Sommer explains his retirement from the national team

The end of an era. Yann Sommer's best moments in national team kit

The end of an eraYann Sommer's best moments in national team kit