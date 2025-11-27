After the 4:1 home defeat against PSV Eindhoven, coach Arne Slot is being criticized more than ever. The media and a club legend are judging harshly. The coach and players also had strong words to say after the game.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Liverpool FC concede a hefty 4-1 defeat to PSV in the Champions League in front of their home crowd, their 9th defeat in the last 12 competitive matches.

"It's a shock - for the players, for the journalists, for me, for all of us," said coach Arne Slot after the game.

The English press sharply criticized the 47-year-old and his charges after the debacle. Show more

Liverpool FC's crisis has deepened after the bitter 4-1 defeat in the Champions League against PSV Eindhoven. Coach Slot's team had equalized an early deficit, but then experienced another home debacle just a few days after a 3-0 defeat in the Premier League against basement club Nottingham Forest. "It's a shock - for the players, for the journalists, for me, for all of us," said Slot after the game. "It's very, very, very unexpected when you look at our quality."

"Horror game at Anfield": Press scolding for Slot and Liverpool

The English press immediately attacked the 47-year-old sharply after the debacle. "The horror game at Anfield plunges Arne Slot into a full-blown crisis after another embarrassing disaster - it's clear his Reds stars have nothing left to give," wrote the Daily Mail. The Telegraph ran the headline of the worst crisis in 72 years and spoke of a humiliation that was far more than a crisis.

However, the criticized coach was also able to take positives from the defeat. "We came back into the game and had enough chances to make it 2-1 - I don't think anyone expected us to lose 4-1 at half-time," said Slot on TNT Sports.

Liverpool legend Gerrard: "They are too open, vulnerable and unstable"

One Liverpool legend was less positive about the game. "They concede too many goals, they're too open, they're vulnerable and unstable," said Steven Gerrard. "Anfield tells a story. The seats are empty," he said, referring to dissatisfied fans who had already left the stadium early during Liverpool's 3-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest last weekend. "Liverpool's problems are getting bigger and bigger, the pressure is increasing," said Gerrard.

The English football champions have already conceded six defeats in the Premier League and are only in 12th place. In the Champions League, Liverpool slipped to 13th place.

