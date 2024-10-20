FC Basel and FC St.Gallen gave each other nothing on Sunday evening. The all-important goal was scored virtually at the final whistle. FCB wins. Quotes from the match.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you "We believed in victory right to the end," said Xherdan Shaqiri after the 2:1 win against FC St.Gallen.

The celebrated man at FCB is double goal scorer Kevin Carlos. Dominik Schmid: "He was super. Yesterday he said to me: 'Tomorrow you'll give me an assist' - and that's exactly what happened."

FC St.Gallen, meanwhile, came away empty-handed. According to captain Lukas Görtler, a point would have been deserved for the eastern Swiss side. Show more

FC Basel wins against FC St.Gallen in extremis. The final seconds of the game are ticking away, then Kevin Carlos scores the decisive 2:1 and the St. Jakob-Park shakes.

"A home win like this in the Joggeli always feels good," says FCB captain Dominik Schmid about the hard-fought game. Above all, double goal scorer Kevin Carlos receives praise from the full-back: "He was super. Yesterday he said to me: 'Tomorrow you'll give me an assist' - and that's exactly what happened." Schmid sets up Kevin Carlos' first goal in the 31st minute.

Schmid also praised the whole team. "We win as a team and lose as a team. Kevin Carlos stood out today with his two goals."

Belief makes the difference

Fabio Celestini said after the game that Kevin Carlos deserved the two goals. But the victory was for the whole team. "We are proud." In the second half, FCB played less well than in the first half. However, the belief in victory ultimately made the difference.

Xherdan Shaqiri also agrees. He was on the pitch for 90 minutes for the second time since his return to FCB. Many times, the Basel offense despaired at the St.Gallen back line. "They blocked everything", says Shaqiri. With the referee's final whistle, FCB pushed the ball over the line after all. "We believed we could win until the end and then we were rewarded."

Bitter pill for FC St.Gallen

The defeat was "very bitter" for FC St.Gallen, as Lukas Görtler said on blue Sport. FCSG had started the game "really, really strong". "A draw would have been the fair result today."

Meanwhile, Eastern Switzerland are on the hunt for points. The last six games have resulted in one win and one draw. Another point is not on the cards in Basel, but the FCSG camp is optimistic: "There will be days when we score the goal at the end," said central defender Jozo Stanic.

FCSG continue their Conference League campaign on Thursday. They welcome Fiorentina, a top Italian club, to kybunpark. FCB return to action on Saturday in Winterthur.