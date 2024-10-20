  1. Residential Customers
Pascal Zuberbühler "Rahmen brought YB a lot of money with the Champions League qualifiers"

Tobias Benz

20.10.2024

blue Sport expert Pascal Zuberbühler talks about Bern's Young Boys in the Super League studio and emphasizes that the champions owe a lot financially to their former coach Patrick Rahmen.

20.10.2024, 13:00

20.10.2024, 13:11

Bern's Young Boys managed a liberating blow in the Super League against Luzern on Saturday. Thanks to the 2:1 win over the Central Swiss side, the champions are now out of the red lantern.

In the blue Sport studio, expert Pascal Zuberbühler talks ahead of the game about the unusual case of finding Young Boys at the bottom of the table and talks once again about former coach Patrick Rahmen (see video above).

