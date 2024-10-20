blue Sport expert Pascal Zuberbühler talks about Bern's Young Boys in the Super League studio and emphasizes that the champions owe a lot financially to their former coach Patrick Rahmen.

Tobias Benz

Bern's Young Boys managed a liberating blow in the Super League against Luzern on Saturday. Thanks to the 2:1 win over the Central Swiss side, the champions are now out of the red lantern.

In the blue Sport studio, expert Pascal Zuberbühler talks ahead of the game about the unusual case of finding Young Boys at the bottom of the table and talks once again about former coach Patrick Rahmen (see video above).

Videos from the department