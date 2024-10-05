  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Spain Real Madrid put pressure on leaders Barça

SDA

5.10.2024 - 23:05

Federico Valverde puts Real Madrid on the road to victory with his goal
Federico Valverde puts Real Madrid on the road to victory with his goal
Keystone

Real Madrid win the chasing duel against Villarreal in the 9th round of La Liga. Thanks to the 2:0 win, the champions move up to FC Barcelona.

05.10.2024, 23:05

After nine games, the Madrilenians have the same number of points as arch-rivals Barça, but have played one game more than the Catalans. The league leaders can follow suit at Alaves on Sunday.

Federico Valverde with a spectacular long-range strike after just under a quarter of an hour and Vinicius Junior a quarter of an hour before the end - also from outside the penalty area - secured Real's fifth win in their fifth home game.

Three days after the surprising 1-0 defeat in the Champions League in Lille, the Madrilenians were without the injured Thibaut Courtois but with Kylian Mbappé in the starting eleven. The French superstar and captain of the national team had not been named by coach Didier Deschamps for the international matches against Israel and Belgium due to a muscle injury. Now the 25-year-old has apparently recovered faster than expected.

SDA

More from the department

Zakaria and Co. still unstoppable. Monaco win in Rennes and take the lead in the long-distance duel against PSG

Zakaria and Co. still unstoppableMonaco win in Rennes and take the lead in the long-distance duel against PSG

Winterthur - GC 1:0. Baroan shoots Winterthur into fortune

Winterthur - GC 1:0Baroan shoots Winterthur into fortune

Challenge League. Goalless draw at Aarau - Vaduz ++ 2:2 between Wil and Lausanne-Ouchy

Challenge LeagueGoalless draw at Aarau - Vaduz ++ 2:2 between Wil and Lausanne-Ouchy