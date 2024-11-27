Real Madrid without Vinicius, Liverpool with disgruntled Salah - Gallery Kylian Mbappé is under particular scrutiny at Liverpool Image: Keystone Vinicius Junior suffered an injury at the weekend and will be out for around three weeks Image: Keystone Things are going well for Arne Slot at Liverpool Image: Keystone Mohamed Salah scored twice on Sunday and then dropped a "bombshell" Image: Keystone Mohamed Salah lost two Champions League finals against Real Madrid Image: Keystone Real Madrid without Vinicius, Liverpool with disgruntled Salah - Gallery Kylian Mbappé is under particular scrutiny at Liverpool Image: Keystone Vinicius Junior suffered an injury at the weekend and will be out for around three weeks Image: Keystone Things are going well for Arne Slot at Liverpool Image: Keystone Mohamed Salah scored twice on Sunday and then dropped a "bombshell" Image: Keystone Mohamed Salah lost two Champions League finals against Real Madrid Image: Keystone

Real Madrid are under pressure in the Champions League on Wednesday. Without Vinicius Junior, the record winners must score in Liverpool if they are not to lose sight of the top eight.

SDA

With two defeats and two wins, Real Madrid are in a disappointing position halfway through the new Champions League group stage. Qualification for the knockout round is not yet in serious jeopardy, but the direct entry into the round of 16, which is reserved for the top eight, could be difficult to achieve if they lose in Liverpool.

It is a bad sign for the defending champions that their most reliable attacking player, Vinicius Junior, is out injured. The 24-year-old Brazilian has been the constant in recent weeks, in which Real Madrid have been repeatedly criticized for their performances, with 20 goals in the 18 games so far this season. It was his hat-trick in the 5:2 home win against Dortmund that ensured the Spaniards are no worse off in the Champions League.

Mbappé is challenged

While Vinicius Junior recovers from his torn muscle fibre, all eyes will be on Kylian Mbappé. The French striker has not yet really arrived in Madrid. The light-footedness and efficiency that characterized him at Paris Saint-Germain are gone for the time being. There was even talk of mental problems in France recently after he skipped a national team training session for the second time.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti had this to say about Mbappé: "I see him happy, calm, happy. The bad phase will pass, it happens to all great strikers." At the weekend, the soon-to-be 26-year-old at least ended his six-week goal drought, albeit after ideal preparation from Vinicius Junior, who was absent at Anfield Road.

Goals and words from Salah

The fact that Liverpool FC are also somewhat excited ahead of Wednesday night's game is not due to the sporting situation. The English side have been masterful under new coach Arne Slot. They are the only team still without a point in the Champions League, and their lead over the competition in the Premier League is already eight points or more.

Mohamed Salah caused a minor shake-up in the Liverpool idyll on Sunday after the 3:2 win at Southampton. The 32-year-old Egyptian, whose contract expires next summer, told journalists: "At the moment, a transfer is more likely than an extension." He has not yet received an offer from Liverpool FC. "I love the fans and the fans love me", but ultimately "it's not in my hands or theirs".

The former Basler's words were described as a bombshell in some English media. The moment for Salah, the highest-paid player in the club's history with a reported annual salary of 21 million dollars, was well chosen for the side-swipe at the American owners. Minutes earlier, he had secured victory at Southampton with two goals.

Fearful opponent Real Madrid

Salah's value to Liverpool FC is immense, even in his eighth season at the iconic club. Only in two of the 18 games this season has he not been directly involved in at least one goal. His tally since moving to Liverpool from AS Roma in 2017 is 223 goals and 99 assists. Under Slott's predecessor Jürgen Klopp, he won everything there was to win with the Reds.

However, Salah has never managed a win against Real Madrid in eight attempts. Two of his seven defeats with Liverpool came against the Spaniards in the Champions League final. The moment seems ideal for a little revenge that would be painful for Real Madrid.

SDA