In the football talk show Heimspiel, referees provide insights into their communication with the VAR and the players on the pitch for the first time. Roman Kilchsperger discusses with FIFA referee Fedayi San and referee boss Dani Wermelinger.

You've never heard this before: For the first time, referees are revealing their VAR communication and providing new insights in the football talk "Heimspiel".

Presenter Roman Kilchsperger discusses in the studio with FIFA referee Fedayi San, referee boss Dani Wermelinger and blue News Head of Sport Michael Wegmann.

Referees are more open than ever! For the first time, they reveal the complex communication between the referee, VAR and the players on the pitch and provide new insights in the football talk home game. Take, for example, a penalty scene between Servette and YB on July 24 this year (in the video above).

You can hear how referee San is busy dealing with the players' complaints after his penalty whistle in the 77th minute, while his decision is being reviewed in the VAR cellar in Volketswil. The decision is confirmed around a minute after the whistle. "A good feeling," admits San.

Not all players know the rules

In the meantime, San organizes the execution of the penalty on the pitch and also has to learn the rules. San energetically explains to Servette marksman Crivelli where he has to place the ball on the penalty spot. "I was shocked myself when I saw that I had been loud. But it always depends on the situation," says the 41-year-old.

However, learning the rules on the pitch is nothing out of the ordinary for referees. San makes it clear: "It would be too much to expect all the players to know the rules. We've had a lot of changes in the last few years. But even before these changes, there were cases where the players didn't know all the rules."

