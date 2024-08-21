  1. Residential Customers
"Are you still going to a garden party?" Reif provokes Kilchsperger about his outfit and raves about his vacation in Bodö

Michael Wegmann

21.8.2024

The Champions League is back from the summer break and with it blue Sport presenter Roman Kilchsperger and his illustrious experts Marcel Reif and Marco Streller.

21.08.2024, 11:49

21.08.2024, 16:39

With the start of the Champions League, blue Sport presenter Roman Kilchsperger and his experts Marcel Reif and Marco Streller are back from their summer break.

Fresh and cheeky as ever. Reif adds a little spice to the Champions League round even before the play-off matches kick off. He provokes Kilchsperger over his choice of outfit: T-shirt instead of shirt and jacket. "You're still on vacation in your short-sleeved shirt at the moment," Reif teases, "are you staying until the end or are you going to a garden party?" Kilchspeger laughs and says: "I'll bring a bit of summer vibes to the party..."

Reif reproaches Kilchspeger for his outfit, but shortly before that he raves about his own summer vacation. A bird's eye view of the Bodö stadium sends him into raptures. "We went on an eight-day fjord cruise and I can see the fjord back there where I was on the Queen Mary II..."

Kilchsperger welcomes Türkyilmaz and Reif to the Wankdorf

Kilchsperger and Reif will be at the Wankdorf tonight for the clash between YB and Galatasaray Istanbul. With ex-Nati star Kubilay Türkyilmaz at their side. Is Kilchsperger taking Reif's style criticism to heart? "Depending on the temperature, I might even consider wearing shorts," he says with a laugh.

Measures after umbrella throw. FCZ transfers Bajrami to the U21 team, his father is banned from the stadium

Ticker for the play-off clash. Galatasaray fans set off the first pyros in Bern ++ Tickets on the net for up to 700 francs

Journalists on FCB coup.

Champions League qualifiers. Hoarau:

Transfer ticker. Neuer announces retirement from national team:

