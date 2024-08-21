The Champions League is back from the summer break and with it blue Sport presenter Roman Kilchsperger and his illustrious experts Marcel Reif and Marco Streller.

Fresh and cheeky as ever. Reif adds a little spice to the Champions League round even before the play-off matches kick off. He provokes Kilchsperger over his choice of outfit: T-shirt instead of shirt and jacket. "You're still on vacation in your short-sleeved shirt at the moment," Reif teases, "are you staying until the end or are you going to a garden party?" Kilchspeger laughs and says: "I'll bring a bit of summer vibes to the party..."

Reif reproaches Kilchspeger for his outfit, but shortly before that he raves about his own summer vacation. A bird's eye view of the Bodö stadium sends him into raptures. "We went on an eight-day fjord cruise and I can see the fjord back there where I was on the Queen Mary II..."

Kilchsperger welcomes Türkyilmaz and Reif to the Wankdorf

Kilchsperger and Reif will be at the Wankdorf tonight for the clash between YB and Galatasaray Istanbul. With ex-Nati star Kubilay Türkyilmaz at their side. Is Kilchsperger taking Reif's style criticism to heart? "Depending on the temperature, I might even consider wearing shorts," he says with a laugh.

