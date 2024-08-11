Four games, three wins: Sion couldn't have started the season much better. Injured captain Reto Ziegler talks to blue Sport about his comeback plans and says what currently sets his team apart.

Patrick Lämmle

FC Sion beat Winterthur 2-0 on Saturday to move to the top of the table, at least for the night. And this despite captain Reto Ziegler being out injured. He is eager to return because it is not easy for him to watch. "But I have a small problem with my adductors and above all I want to come back healthy and be 100 percent fit. That's why I have to be patient."

With his next appearance, he will replace Walter Samuel as the oldest outfield player in the Super League. When will that be? "I hope as soon as possible," says Ziegler, not really letting his cards close to his chest.

Ziegler believes it is no coincidence that Sion have made such a strong start to the new season. "It's important that they've realized what type of players we need. I don't think we have any real stars in the team, I really believe the team is the star. We fight for each other. The mentality is really very good."

These are words of praise for the Constantins. Ziegler is also happy with Didier Tholot. "He's a great coach. We'll do everything we can to ensure he stays here as long as possible." As long as Sion continue to collect points as diligently as they did at the start of the season, there will be no need for action anyway. Things will only get exciting in Valais if things don't go so well ...