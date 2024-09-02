  1. Residential Customers
Double from the superstar Ricardo Rodriguez sits on the bench for 90 minutes of Mbappé's show

SDA

2.9.2024 - 07:06

Kylian Mbappé scores the first two goals for his new club Real Madrid in the 4th round of the Spanish championship.

02.09.2024, 07:06

02.09.2024, 07:29

Kylian Mbappé broke his scoring spell in the match between Real Madrid and Betis Sevilla (2:0) with a swift run and a cool finish. Eight minutes later, he doubled his tally from the penalty spot. The Frenchman scored his first two goals in La Liga at the fourth attempt.

Real Madrid moved up to 2nd place in the table with the win. Sevilla remain winless. Ricardo Rodriguez did not play in Madrid against Real Betis. The international defender made his only appearance at the end of August in the 0-0 draw against Alaves, when he was substituted at half-time.

SDA

