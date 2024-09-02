Who shone, who fell short? blue Sport follows the performances of the Swiss mercenaries very closely.

🇩🇪 Bundesliga

Bayer Leverkusen Granit Xhaka

Champions Bayer Leverkusen squander a 2-0 lead against RB Leipzig and lose in the Bundesliga for the first time in 463 days. In the 15th minute, there was not much missing for his second goal of the season, but his shot was cleared for a corner at the highest level. The national team captain is the starting point for many good attacks in the 3-2 defeat, but slows down somewhat in the second half.

Dortmund Gregor Kobel

Dortmund draw 0-0 against Werder Bremen and Kobel, unlike many of his team-mates, does his job with aplomb. In the 7th minute, he dribbles past an opponent in his own five-yard box and therefore appears at the top of a statistic that you wouldn't expect. In the first half, the Swiss international goalkeeper is actually the only Dortmund player to record a successful dribble. After 90 minutes, only Karim Adeyemi has more, namely two.

Kobel meilleur dribbleur que Malen et Adeyemi pic.twitter.com/D7XPisjg6v — Marcgros Peus 🖤💛 (@Omarborussen09) August 31, 2024

Gladbach Jonas Omlin

Omlin also keeps a clean sheet. In the 2-0 win against Bochum, he was lucky in the opening stages that a failed fist save was not punished. Shortly before the end, he deflects a shot against the crossbar with his fingertips.

Gladbach Nico Elvedi

The 27-year-old does a good job in central defense and plays his part in keeping the Foals from conceding a goal.

Augsburg Ruben Vargas

Vargas is substituted against Heidenheim at the break with the score at 0:2. The hoped-for effect did not materialize, and in the end Augsburg suffered a 4-0 defeat.

Mainz 05 Silvan Widmer

Mainz drew 3-3 at Stuttgart and Widmer, who came on as a substitute in the 73rd minute, played a big part in the points. In the 94th minute, the recovered Mainz captain headed in for Maxim Leitsch, who only had to nod home.

Stuttgart Fabian Rieder

At the other end, it was also a Swiss player who provided a moment of happiness. Fabian Rieder came on at the break and hit the post with a free kick from long range in the 88th minute - from there the ball flew into the goalkeeper's back and landed in the net. Four minutes later, the 22-year-old curled a free kick onto the crossbar and narrowly missed capping the scoring. Bitter, because shortly afterwards it hit the back of the net.

Stuttgart Leonidas Stergiou

Rieder's team-mate is ruled out due to a back injury.

Wolfsburg Cédric Zesiger

Zesiger plays in central defense in the 2:0 away win at newly promoted Holstein Kiel. He was cautioned in the 77th minute and was in good company as referee Florian Exner showed eleven yellow cards and one red.

Frankfurt Aurèle Amenda

Ex-YB player Amenda sits on the bench in the 3:1 win against Hoffenheim.

Freiburg Bruno Ifechukwu Ogbus

The 18-year-old was substituted against Bayern Munich in the 81st minute with the score at 2-0. The score remains the same.

Freiburg Johan Manzambi

The 18-year-old is not in the squad against Bayern Munich.

VfL Bochum Noah Loosli

Noah Loosli makes the bench for the 2-0 defeat to Gladbach.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Premier League

Manchester City Manuel Akanji

Akanji played again in the 3-1 away win against West Ham United and was delighted to make his 100th appearance. But the big show was put on by team-mate Erling Haaland, who scored another hat-trick.

Newcastle Fabian Schär

Without the suspended Fabian Schär, Newcastle win 2-1 against Tottenham.

🇮🇹 Serie A

Inter Milan Yann Sommer

Sommer does what he always does against Atalanta Bergamo: he plays to nil. Inter celebrate a commanding 4-0 victory.

AC Milan Noah Okafor

Okafor, who was not called up for international duty, started the 2-2 draw against Lazio Roma. In the 71st minute, he makes way for new signing Tammy Abraham, who promptly prepares the 2:2.

Bologna Remo Freuler

Freuler plays the full distance in the 1-1 draw against Empoli.

Bologna Michel Aebischer

Aebischer, who played a strong European Championship, is substituted in the 54th minute. The score remains the same.

Bologna Dan Ndoye

Ndoye misses the game through injury.

Empoli Nicolas Haas

Haas was substituted for Empoli in the 67th minute.

Parma Simon Sohm

Sohm starts for promoted Parma, but cannot prevent the 2-1 defeat against Napoli.

🇪🇸 LaLiga

Betis Sevilla Ricardo Rodriguez

Ricardo Rodriguez did not play in the 2-0 defeat against Real Madrid.

Sevilla Djibril Sow

Sow was substituted in the 82nd minute against Girona, by which time Sevilla were already 2-0 down and nothing changed.

Real Valladolid Eray Cömert

Real Valladolid lose 0:7 away against Barcelona. The pitiful Cömert plays in central defense. For once, he would probably have preferred to be on the bench.

🇫🇷 Ligue 1

AS Monaco Philipp Köhn

Monaco draw 1-1 against Lens, conceding the goal from the penalty spot in the 3rd minute of stoppage time - Köhn is powerless.

AS Monaco Denis Zakaria

Zakaria heads Monaco into the lead in the 84th minute following a corner. A few minutes later, his laughter fades: The Monaco captain is hit on the hand in his own penalty area and concedes the penalty that leads to the equalizer.

AS Monaco Breel Embolo

Embolo is substituted for Monaco in the 65th minute and is not in the spotlight when the goals are scored.

Marseille Ulisses Garcia

Garcia is not in the squad for the 3-1 away win against Toulouse.

Toulouse Vincent Sierro

On the other side, Sierro plays through against Marseille. He was yellow-carded in the 82nd minute.

Nice Jordan Lotomba

Nice beat Angers 4-1 away from home. Lotomba is not in the squad.

Montpellier Becir Omeragic

After the 6-0 defeat against PSG, Montpellier were also beaten 3-1 by Nantes. Omeragic played as usual in central defense, but was sometimes a step too late.

Montpellier Gabriel Barès

Barès watches the latest defeat from the bench.

Stade Brest Edimilson Fernandes

Edimilson Fernandes joins Champions League side Stade Brest on loan from Mainz 05. However, the 28-year-old is not yet in the squad for the 4-0 win against St. Etienne.

Le Havre Ruben Londja

Le Havre beat Auxerre 3:1. The 18-year-old is not in the squad for the promoted team.

Other Swiss players abroad

Benfica Lisbon Zeki Amdouni

Having barely arrived in Lisbon, Amdouni is still in the squad on Friday. The game against Morerense ended 1-1 and cost coach Roger Schmidt his job. This means Amdouni already has a new coach.

Ludogorets Razgrad Kwadwo Duah

Duah played up front for the reigning Bulgarian champions in their draw against Cherne More.

Bruges Ardon Jashari

In the 3-0 win against Cercle Brugge, Jashari is on the bench for the entire match.

KRC Genk Andi Zeqiri

Genk celebrate a 1-0 win against Westerlo. Bench player Zeqiri is only a spectator.

KAA Gent Franck Surdez

Ghent (1:1 against Antwerp) have a Swiss player in the starting eleven: Franck Surdez. The 22-year-old has provided three assists in his five league appearances this season, but none at the weekend.

After two wins without conceding a goal, relegated Lorient lose 1-0 to Amiens. Nati goalie Mvogo is back between the posts, although he was actually flirting with a move this summer.

Midtjylland Kevin Mbabu

The 29-year-old moved to Midtjylland a few days ago. He was not yet in the squad on Sunday and saw his new team-mates win 3-1 away from home.

AEK Athens Steven Zuber

Zuber does not play in the 3-0 away win against Levadiakos.

Sturm Graz Gregory Wüthrich

Wüthrich was rewarded for his consistently strong performances in recent years with a call-up to the national team. Against WSG Tirol, the central defender will only come off the bench for once. He was substituted at the break with the score at 1:2 against Champions League participants Sturm Graz, and in the end he was able to celebrate a 4:2 victory.

RB Salzburg Bryan Okoh

The 21-year-old sits on the bench in the 3:2 defeat against Rapid Vienna. He is still waiting for his first appearance of the season.

Al-Wasl Haris Seferovic

Al-Wasl win 1-0 against Dibba Al-Hisn. Seferovic is substituted a quarter of an hour before the end, but the score remains the same.

Queens Park Rangers (Championship) Michael Frey

The 30-year-old is on fire against Luton Town, making it 1-1 in the 59th minute and scoring the winner three minutes later to make it 2-1. It was the first win in the fourth game. He had already scored his team's only goal in a 1-1 draw the previous week.

Norwich City (Championship) Christian Fassnacht

The 30-year-old is currently out of action due to a hamstring problem. Norwich City win 1-0 against Coventry City, their first win in four games after two draws and a defeat.

Hull City (Championship) Anthony Racioppi

Hull City lose 2-0 to Leed United. Racioppi has to cope with the role of substitute goalkeeper.

Chicago Fire Maren Haile-Selassie

Chicago lost 4-1 to Inter Miami. Luis Suárez scored twice, while 37-year-old Lionel Messi is still out injured, but media reports suggest his comeback is approaching.

Chicago Fire Allan Arigoni

Arrigoni is substituted in the 80th minute with the score at 0-3.

St. Louis CITY Roman Bürki

After five consecutive league games without a win, St. Louis City beat LA Galaxy 2-1. The 33-year-old captain makes several saves and is absolutely powerless when conceding the goal.

Seattle Stefan Frei

The 38-year-old captain of the Seattle Sounders has to be substituted injured in the 8th minute after a strong double save. Frei is hit hard on the head by an onrushing opponent.

Karlsruher SC (Bundesliga 2) Andrin Hunziker

The 21-year-old on loan from FC Basel is on fire. Against Braunschweig, he was substituted at the break with the score at 0:1 and scored with his head in the 73rd minute to make it 1:1. In the end, Karlsruhe celebrated a 2:1 victory. In his four substitute appearances, Hunziker has already scored two goals and set up one.

Karlsruher SC (Bundesliga 2) Noah Rupp

The former Lucerne player is not in the KSC squad.

HSV (Bundesliga 2) Miro Muheim

The 26-year-old left-back scored twice in HSV's 4-1 win over Preussen Münster.

HSV (Bundesliga 2) Silvan Hefti

Silvan Hefti also plays the full distance on the right side of defense.

1. FC Kaiserslautern (Bundesliga 2) Jan Elvedi

Elvedi is substituted against Hertha in the 72nd minute with the score at 3-3. Seven minutes later, the Berliners scored to make it 4-3. He then received a yellow card in the 81st minute.

Darmstadt 98 (Bundesliga 2) Filip Stojilkovic

The 24-year-old is not in the squad for the 4-0 defeat against SV Elversberg.

Schalke 04 (Bundesliga 2) Adrian Gantenbein

Right-back Gantenbein is substituted in the 58th minute with the score at 0:3. Schalke then scored the consolation goal to make the final score 1:3.

SSV Ulm 1846 (Bundesliga 2) Aaron Keller

The 20-year-old did not take part in the draw against Paderborn.

Without a club Josip Drmic

The 32-year-old former international striker is still without a club.