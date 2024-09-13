Cristiano Ronaldo is a crowd puller. Picture: dpa

Cristiano Ronaldo is omnipresent. Now, according to his own figures, the superstar has broken the one billion followers mark on social media. Even Alisha Lehmann would be amazed.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Cristiano Ronaldo claims to have over one billion followers on social media. He is followed by 638 million users on Instagram alone.

The 39-year-old Ronaldo recently scored his 900th career goal and wants to break the 1,000 mark.

To put this in perspective: Swiss national team player Alisha Lehmann is considered the Swiss queen of social media with her 17 million Instagram followers. Even Roger Federer, with his 12.7 million followers, can't hold a candle to her, let alone Granit Xhaka (3.4 million). Show more

"We've made history," the 39-year-old Portuguese posted on Instagram, X and Facebook, among others. "It's more than a number - it's a testament to our shared passion, drive and love for this sport and beyond." The five-time world footballer has by far the largest following on Instagram with 638 million followers.

Almost every game, streakers try their luck at taking a selfie with Ronaldo. Picture: Keystone

Ronaldo recently scored his 900th career goal, he wants to break the 1000 mark. In his post with over a billion followers, the professional from Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia promised his fans worldwide: "The best is yet to come, and we will fight, win and make history together."

Alisha Lehmann is the Swiss queen of social media

Alisha Lehmann is one of the biggest figures on social media. The Swiss national team player has 17 million followers on Instagram. This puts her in the shadow of Granit Xhaka (3.4 million) and the extremely popular Roger Federer (12.7 million).

Thanks to her enormous reach, Alisha Lehmann earns a fortune with her posts, even if she doesn't let anyone look at her cards.

