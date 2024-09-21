Marc Wilmots' time as Schalke 04's sporting director has come to an end. Imago

The second division club Schalke 04 is making a radical cut after the false start, parting ways with sporting director Marc Wilmots and coach Karel Geraerts.

SDA

The traditional club made the announcement one day after the 3:5 defeat after leading 3:0 against Darmstadt. U23 coach Jakob Fimpel takes over as a temporary solution. The Gelsenkirchen side have picked up just four points in their first six games of the season.

Wilmots is a legend at Schalke. "In recent weeks, we have seen that there were different views on how and in which direction we want to develop football at Schalke," said CEO Matthias Tillmann. However, a common line is "fundamentally important" in the view of the board.

SDA