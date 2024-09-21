  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Bang after a bad start Schalke part ways with sporting director Wilmots and coach Geraerts

SDA

21.9.2024 - 12:00

Marc Wilmots' time as Schalke 04's sporting director has come to an end.
Marc Wilmots' time as Schalke 04's sporting director has come to an end.
Imago

The second division club Schalke 04 is making a radical cut after the false start, parting ways with sporting director Marc Wilmots and coach Karel Geraerts.

21.09.2024, 12:00

21.09.2024, 12:48

The traditional club made the announcement one day after the 3:5 defeat after leading 3:0 against Darmstadt. U23 coach Jakob Fimpel takes over as a temporary solution. The Gelsenkirchen side have picked up just four points in their first six games of the season.

Wilmots is a legend at Schalke. "In recent weeks, we have seen that there were different views on how and in which direction we want to develop football at Schalke," said CEO Matthias Tillmann. However, a common line is "fundamentally important" in the view of the board.

SDA

Football news

FCB star ahead of the classic. Shaqiri:

FCB star ahead of the classicShaqiri: "It's incredible for people to see me"

Outraged Augsburg fans. Sports director Jurendic rages:

Outraged Augsburg fansSports director Jurendic rages: "Is the VAR blind in Cologne's cellar?"

Lars Villiger in top form. Haaland and Kane are his role models - what makes the 21-year-old Lucerne super-talent tick

Lars Villiger in top formHaaland and Kane are his role models - what makes the 21-year-old Lucerne super-talent tick

blue Sport meets St. Gallen coach Maassen. He grew up in the GDR, loves bratwurst and played with Kroos

blue Sport meets St. Gallen coach MaassenHe grew up in the GDR, loves bratwurst and played with Kroos

Bundesliga. Mainz secure first win at Augsburg

BundesligaMainz secure first win at Augsburg