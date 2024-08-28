  1. Residential Customers
Turf alarm at the Stade de Genève Servette and the Nati in the mushroom trap

Patrick Lämmle

28.8.2024

Servette coach Thomas Häberli and midfielder Timothé Cognat at the press conference the day before the second leg against Chelsea.
Servette coach Thomas Häberli and midfielder Timothé Cognat at the press conference the day before the second leg against Chelsea.
Keystone

Servette and the Swiss national team face problematic conditions at the Stade de Genève. The pitch is badly damaged by fungal infestation, but the matches have to go ahead.

28.08.2024, 18:03

28.08.2024, 18:05

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The pitch at the Stade de Genève is infested with fungi and is therefore in very poor condition. The Servette - Chelsea and Switzerland - Spain matches will nevertheless take place.
  • The pitch is dyed green for the national team match to make it look more attractive. However, it remains fragile and susceptible to deterioration.
  • A quick replacement of the turf was rejected for logistical and financial reasons, although the current weather conditions favor the development of fungi.
Show more

On Thursday, Servette will host Chelsea FC for the second leg of the Conference League play-offs. After the 2-0 away defeat, things look bleak for Geneva.

Conference League qualifiers. Servette lose 2-0 to Chelsea - so much could have been possible

Conference League qualifiersServette lose 2-0 to Chelsea - so much could have been possible

Only the pitch at the Stade de Genève seems to be worse than the starting position. As "Le Matin" reports, the turf has suffered badly and can hardly be described as such. The reason for this is three types of fungus that are currently spreading throughout Europe.

Pierre-Yves Bovigny, professor at Hepia, explains to "Le Matin": "La Praille is not the only stadium affected by this fungal infestation. The pitches in Sion and Lucerne are also affected, and the same thing has also been observed in Nice and the Parc des Princes. Many amateur stadiums in French-speaking Switzerland are affected." It is by no means a problem that only affects Geneva. Consequently, the company responsible for maintenance is not to blame.

The pitch in Nice is in a miserable state.
The pitch in Nice is in a miserable state.
Picture: Imago

Servette had to train on another pitch due to the poor conditions. But coach Thomas Häberli is not worrying about it: "That's the way it is, you have to accept it, there's still one day to improve." And: "We'll see who benefits from it." Because perhaps the poor conditions in the sold-out Stade de Genève will ultimately play into Geneva's hands.

The pitch is dyed green for the national team match

The Swiss national team, which will host European champions Spain at the Stade de Genève on September 8, is also worried. To make the whole thing look like a trap, the pitch will be dyed completely green for the national team match. Bovigny explains: "The turf is dead, it tends to disappear. But it's playable, the rolling, the hardness and the bounce of the ball are good. New grass has been sown, but it will be fragile."

Yakin punishes Milan striker. Nati dispute over Okafor comes to a head

Yakin punishes Milan strikerNati dispute over Okafor comes to a head

If everything goes well, the turf could still recover, says the expert. However, not everything is likely to go well, because: "The current weather conditions, i.e. heat and humidity, favor the development of these fungi."

A quick replacement of the turf was also considered. However, this option was rejected as there is a risk of getting a lower quality turf at a cost of between 300,000 and 600,000 francs. The national team and bad turf, there was something. At the European Championships, a new pitch had to be laid for the Swiss at the training camp ...

Danger of slipping in Frankfurt. Turf trouble again for the Nati?

Danger of slipping in FrankfurtTurf trouble again for the Nati?

