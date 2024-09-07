Servette advance to the next round of Champions League qualifying thanks to a 2-0 win Keystone

Swiss champions Servette Chênois have reached the second qualifying round of the Women's Champions League.

SDA

After Wednesday's 1-0 win over Polish side Pogon Szczecin, the Geneva-based team beat PAOK Thessaloniki 2-0.

The Lithuanian Rimante Jonusaite, the only scorer three days earlier, scored the 1:0 for coach José Barcala's team in Szczecin in the 67th minute with a penalty. Frenchwoman Manon Revelli made it 2:0 in the 91st minute.

Servette Chênois' next opponents will be drawn on Monday. If the Geneva side prevail again after the first and second legs, they will progress to the group stage of the top flight.

SDA