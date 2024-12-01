Leap to 1st place missed: The FC Lugano players leave Geneva with their heads hung low Keystone

FC Basel are still leaders after the 16th Super League round. Lugano lost the chasing duel at Servette 0:3, while YB beat St. Gallen 3:1 and moved closer to the top 6.

SDA

Servette clearly dominated the home game against Lugano for a long time, but initially failed to score twice against the crossbar. In the second half, Enzo Crivelli and Steve Rouiller scored twice to secure a deserved victory for Geneva, who thus prevented Lugano from leaping to the top of the table and drew level with the Ticino side.

Young Boys continued their race to catch up with their fourth league home win in a row. Darian Males and Cedric Itten scored in Bern's dominant first half, Silvère Ganvoula in stoppage time, in which the home team was still shaky despite being outnumbered. As a result, YB are still four points behind the top 6.

In the third game on Sunday, Sion halted Winterthur's upward trend with a 3:1 victory at the Schützenwiese. Ilyas Chouaref, Théo Berdayes and Joël Schmied scored for the Valais side, who won for only the second time since mid-August and are now eight points ahead of the barrage place. This is still occupied by Winterthur, now one point ahead of bottom club GC, who drew 1-1 in the derby against FC Zurich on Saturday.

FC Basel had to settle for a 1-1 draw at home to Lausanne-Sport on Saturday. Lucerne won 1-0 at Yverdon.

Results and standings:

Results. Saturday: Basel - Lausanne-Sport 1:1 (1:0). Yverdon - Lucerne 0:1 (0:0). Zurich - Grasshoppers 1:1 (1:1). - Sunday: Winterthur - Sion 1:3 (0:1). Young Boys - St. Gallen 3:1 (2:0). Servette - Lugano 3:0 (0:0).

Ranking: 1. Basel 16/29 (39:17). 2. Lugano 16/28 (25:19). 3. Servette 16/28 (27:24). 4. Zurich 16/27 (24:20). 5. Lucerne 16/26 (28:23). 6. Lausanne-Sport 16/24 (24:21). 7. St. Gallen 16/21 (26:22). 8. Sion 16/20 (21:20). 9. Young Boys 16/20 (22:25). 10. Yverdon 16/16 (15:26). 11. Winterthur 16/12 (12:35). 12. Grasshoppers 16/11 (15:26).

SDA