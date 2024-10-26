Xherdan Shaqiri shines with two goals and three assists in Basel's 6-1 win over Winterthur at the Schützenwiese. Two goals? Officially not, because his supposedly directly converted corner kick is counted as an own goal.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you Shaqiri festival on the Schützenwiese: The FCB star puts in an outstanding performance in the 6-1 win against Winterthur.

He set up three goals and scored two more himself. Or just one? His supposedly directly converted corner kick is counted as an own goal.

For blue Sport expert Alex Frei, it is a correct decision that the goal is counted as an own goal. Shaqiri himself says in an interview with blue Sport after the game with a big grin on his face: "Actually, the goal is already mine." Show more

Xherdan Shaqiri is extremely satisfied with the performance of the entire team, including his own. Anything else would have come as a surprise, as the magical dwarf was playing at his best and showing his class time and time again. He set up the 1:0 and 2:0, scored the 3:0 himself, before providing the assist for the 4:0 and then finally crowning the Shaqiri festival with his directly converted corner kick.

However, Shaqiri's stroke of genius was judged to be an own goal. A correct decision for Alex Frei, as he explains in the blue Sport Studio, even if he wouldn't begrudge Shaqiri the goal. The supposed goalscorer sees it a little differently, as he explains with a mischievous smile on his face: "Actually, the goal is already mine."

Poll on Shaqiri's stroke of genius

Quotes on the game