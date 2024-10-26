Xherdan Shaqiri shines with two goals and three assists in Basel's 6-1 win over Winterthur at the Schützenwiese. Two goals? Officially not, because his supposedly directly converted corner kick is counted as an own goal.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- Shaqiri festival on the Schützenwiese: The FCB star puts in an outstanding performance in the 6-1 win against Winterthur.
- He set up three goals and scored two more himself. Or just one? His supposedly directly converted corner kick is counted as an own goal.
- For blue Sport expert Alex Frei, it is a correct decision that the goal is counted as an own goal. Shaqiri himself says in an interview with blue Sport after the game with a big grin on his face: "Actually, the goal is already mine."
Xherdan Shaqiri is extremely satisfied with the performance of the entire team, including his own. Anything else would have come as a surprise, as the magical dwarf was playing at his best and showing his class time and time again. He set up the 1:0 and 2:0, scored the 3:0 himself, before providing the assist for the 4:0 and then finally crowning the Shaqiri festival with his directly converted corner kick.
However, Shaqiri's stroke of genius was judged to be an own goal. A correct decision for Alex Frei, as he explains in the blue Sport Studio, even if he wouldn't begrudge Shaqiri the goal. The supposed goalscorer sees it a little differently, as he explains with a mischievous smile on his face: "Actually, the goal is already mine."