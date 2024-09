Ilyas Chouaref's contract with FC Sion is extended Keystone

Two days after scoring an important goal against FC Basel, FC Sion have extended Ilyas Chouaref's contract. The 23-year-old Frenchman has signed a contract until 2028.

SDA

Chouaref, whose original contract would have expired in 2026, joined the Valais club two years ago. Since then, he has played 84 competitive matches, scoring 11 goals. Most recently, he scored on Saturday after a fine solo run to make the final score 1:1 against Basel.

