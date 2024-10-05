Sion's Dejan Sorgic scores the late 1:1 equalizer against Yverdon Keystone

FC Sion dominate their home game against Yverdon, but are once again harmless in attack for long periods. As a result, the Valais side had to settle for a 1-1 draw.

SDA

Sion threatened to go scoreless for the third time in a row. In the 81st minute, substitute Dejan Sorgic redeemed the home team. His goal with a back heel secured a hard-fought but deserved point for the Valais side. They had dominated the game for long stretches in their first Super League encounter with Yverdon.

Ilyas Chouaref should have put the hosts ahead in the 7th minute, but his header hit the inside of the post and was then cleared off the line. After that, the game lumbered along before Boris Cespedes put the visitors ahead shortly before the break. He shot from around 20 meters and the ball landed in the net with a slight deflection.

In the second half, the visitors tried to hold on for their first away win with a solid defensive performance. But Sorgic put a spanner in the works. Nevertheless, Sion, who had started the season in style with three wins from the first four rounds, were only partially satisfied: they have been waiting five games for a win.

Telegram

Sion - Yverdon 1:1 (0:1)

8200 spectators. - SR Gianforte. - Goals: 40. Céspedes (Mauro Rodrigues) 0:1. 81. Sorgic (Chouaref) 1:1.

Sion: Fayulu; Lavanchy, Schmied, Ziegler, Hefti (65. Marquinhos Cipriano); Kabacalman (80. Bouriga), Baltazar Costa; Berdayes (46. Bouchlarhem), Chouaref, Miranchuk (73. Souza); Djokic (46. Sorgic).

Yverdon: Bernardoni; Gunnarsson, Christian Marques, Tijani; Sauthier, Baradji (80. Gnakpa), Céspedes, Legowski (81. Sylla), Le Pogam; Mauro Rodrigues (63. Aké), Komano.

Comments: 89th yellow card against Gnakpa. Cautions: 34 Chouaref, 66 Miranchuk, 67 Sauthier, 80 Baradji, 87 Gnakpa.

