Head of Cameroon's association Six-month ban for former star striker Eto'o

30.9.2024 - 18:31

Not much to laugh about at the moment: Cameroon's association president and former star striker Samuel Eto'o
Keystone

As a striker, Samuel Eto'o was once the terror of defenders. Now he has been banned for six months by FIFA as the head of Cameroon's association.

30.09.2024, 19:05

Former star striker Samuel Eto'o has been fined by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee following an incident at the U20 Women's World Cup. The current president of the Cameroonian association has been banned from attending his country's matches for six months. This was announced by FIFA on Monday.

According to the world governing body, the reason for the ban is violations of two FIFA rules, including insults and misconduct by officials. The unspecified incident, which has now been punished, occurred during the round of 16 match of the U20 World Cup between Brazil and Cameroon in Bogota on September 11. The Brazilians had won 3:1 in stoppage time.

Eto'o was informed that the penalty had come into force. As a player, the 43-year-old had won the Champions League with FC Barcelona and Inter Milan, among others.

SDA

