Midtjylland professional Kristoffer Olsson is on the road to recovery. Picture: Imago

Millions are at stake for Midtjylland in Wednesday's play-off second leg. Even more valuable, however, is the news that professional Kristoffer Olsson took another step back into his normal life on Monday.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you Swedish international Kristoffer Olsson had to be given artificial respiration for an extended period in February.

Examinations revealed that several blood clots had formed in his brain due to a rare inflammation of the blood vessels.

On Monday, Olsson posted a picture of himself on Instagram and announced the good news that he was back home after six months.

His club, Danish champions Midtjylland, will play for a place in the group stage of the Champions League on Wednesday. blue Sport will broadcast the match live, kick-off is at 21:00 Show more

After a 1-1 draw in the first leg against Slovan Bratislava, Danish champions Midtjylland will be fighting for a place in the league phase of the Champions League. The story of Midtjylland professional Kristoffer Olsson shows that there are more important things in life than football.

And so there is already a winner before the game: 47-time Swedish international Kristoffer Olsson. On Monday, he posted a picture of himself with two suitcases and a bag. But not because he's reaching for the stars with his team in the Slovakian capital, but because he's back home after six months. "6 months later, I'm back home ❤️", he writes to accompany his picture of himself smiling in front of a house entrance.

Severe brain disease put Olsson out of action

The 29-year-old lost consciousness at home at the end of February and was therefore taken to Aarhus University Hospital, where he had to be artificially ventilated for a long time. Investigations revealed that several blood clots had formed in the brain of the then 28-year-old due to a rare inflammation of the blood vessels.

Two months after his collapse at home, his club reported that Olsson was making "great progress". Since being transferred to a rehabilitation clinic for neurological disorders, the player had regained "both motor and verbal skills". At the time, the club spoke of a "remarkable" development and explained: "He is now actively training to be able to walk again and can already eat independently."

Midtjylland's managing director Claus Steinlein said at the time: "It is breathtaking to witness Kristoffer's fight against the disease. His positive attitude, his fighting spirit and his tireless will to win inspire us all." At the end of May, he celebrated the championship title with his teammates, still visibly marked by his health problems.

Kristoffer Olsson at his employer Midtjylland's championship celebrations. Picture: Imago

The fact that Olsson is now back at home should give the team an extra boost for the second leg against Bratislava. And if they don't make it into the Champions League after all, the Midtjylland players in particular will know that it's not the end of the world.

